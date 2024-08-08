Class 6A blog: 5 teams that could be ranked No. 1

The AJC’s first state rankings will be out Sunday. Who’ll be No. 1 in Class 6A? The 2023 champion of the highest class, Milton, dropped into Class 5A, so someone knew will win the highest classification this year. Here are the five that stand above the rest:

*Buford – The Wolves have the most high-end talent with nine seniors committed to major Division I programs. They are LB Jadon Perlotte (Southern Cal), CB Devin Williams (Auburn), RB Justin Baker (Tennessee), LB Mantrez Walker (Colorado), LB Kenyon Rivera (Kansas), WR Jordan Allen (Louisville), TE Hayden Bradley (Ole Miss), DL Nicco Maggio (Wake Forest) and CB Chris Garland (Stanford). Buford has never won a state title in the highest class and lost to Grayson in the 2023 quarterfinals.

*Carrollton – The Trojans have the weapons to win their first state title since 1998. Those begin begin with Julian Lewis, the five-star quarterback committed to Southern Cal. He’s thrown for 96 touchdowns in his two varsity seasons. He’s joined by three other preseason all state players – RB Kimauri Farmer, OL Tykie Helton and DB Dorian Barney. Defensive backs Zelus Hicks and Shamar Arnoux also are major Division I recruits, making this likely the most talented Carrollton team of all-time. Carrollton was a state runner-up in 2022 and made the quarterfinals last season, losing to Walton.