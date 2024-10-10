Class 2A: Week 9 games to watch

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mountaineer Stadium, Chatsworth

Records, rankings: Ringgold is 5-2, 3-2 in Region 7 and No. 10 in 2A; North Murray is 4-2, 3-1 and unranked.

Last meeting: Ringgold won 31-28 in 2021.

Maxwell’s projection: Ringgold by 10

Notes: This is a key game for playoff position, and the Tigers and Mountaineers have no common region losses. North Murray’s only 7-2A loss was to Union County, 21-0, but the Tigers beat Union County 31-0 last week.. The Tigers’ region losses were to No. 9 Rockmart and North Cobb Christian, ranked No. 8 in 3A-A, in back-to-back games, and those teams are on the back end of the Mountaineers’ schedule. The Tigers have been holding on to the rankings’ final spot since starting 3-0 with wins over Dade County, Murray County and Heritage-Ringgold. They are 2-0 since the skid, with the other win over LFO (41-27). The Mountaineers are coming off a 26-24 win at Sonoraville to rebound from the Union County, which was the first time they’ve been shutout in the Preston Poag era (2016-present). Junior quarterback Hudson Hulett leads the team with 842 yards and three touchdowns on 115 carries, and has completed 29 of his 55 passes for 372 yards and no touchdowns to four interceptions. Junior Layten Myers has a team-high eight rushing touchdowns with 341 yards on 66 carries. Myers has the team’s only touchdown pass, a six-yard completion to junior Garrison Pittman.

Carver-Atlanta Panthers at Holy Innocents’ Golden Bears

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Hoskyn Stadium and Riverwood, Sandy Springs

Records: Carver is 4-2, 2-0 in Region 5; Holy Innocents’ is 3-4, 1-2.

Last meeting: Teams have never met

Maxwell’s projection: Carver by 9

Notes: Carver will be tied with Lovett (3-0, on bye) atop 5-2A with a win. In Carver’s region wins over the past two weeks, against Washington and KIPP, have come by a combined score of 95-0. They are 3-0 since back-to-back losses to 3A’s Luella (18-13) and 5A’s Decatur (30-20), with the other win over 4A’s Mundy’s Mill (37-7). The Panthers have already doubled last year’s win total, when they went 2-8 in 5-3A. They last won a region title in 2017 (6-5A). Panthers senior quarterback Montavious Banks is 59 of 80 passing for 899 yards and 13 touchdowns to zero interceptions, and has 182 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Junior Lataious Stepp Jr. has 279 yards and four touchdowns on 41 carries, and senior Jaquavious Bryant has 251 yards and five touchdowns on 29 carries. Junior Terrious Favors has five touchdowns and 281 yards on 19 catches. The Bears are on a two-game skid, losing to Lovett and Hapeville Charter a combined 49-13 after winning their region opener 20-6 over Therrell. The Bears have passed for 724 yards and thrown for 734. Freshman Ryan Woods is 64-for-107 passing for all of the Bears’ passing yards and five touchdowns to nine interceptions. Sophomore Sam Chasteen leads the team in rushing and receiving with 344 yards and eight touchdowns on 95 carries, and 25 catches for 253 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Khalid Worthy has 264 yards and three touchdowns on 16 catches.

*Salem Seminoles at South Atlanta Hornets

When, where: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Lakewood Stadium, Atlanta

Records: Salem is 1-4, 0-0 in Region 6, South Atlanta is 2-5, 0-1.

Last meeting: Teams have never met

Maxwell’s projection: South Atlanta by 28

Notes: In a five-team 6-2A, this matchup could determine the final playoff spot. The Noles are the only 6-2A team that has yet to play a region game. They started 0-4, outscored a combined 105-18 to Rockdale County and Heritage-Conyers, both of 6A, 4A’s MLK and Washington in a cross-class game. The Noles haven’t played since Sept. 20, when they beat Glenn Hills 45-20 in a cross-classification game. The Noles are trying to top last year’s 1-9 record with a first-year coach in Michael Johnson, their third coach in three years. The Noles last reached they playoffs in 2022, when they were in 3A. The Hornets hope to extend their program-best streak of consecutive playoff appearances to seven. The Hornets lost 56-15 to Columbia in their region opener last week. Their other losses were to 4A’s Maynard Jackson, Heard County and Landmark Christian, all coming by double-digits except Landmark (35-28). Both of their wins have been shutouts. They beat Washington 16-0 in a cross-class game, and 3A’s Stone Mountain 45-0.

*UPDATE: The Salem-South Atlanta game has been postponed, with a makeup date TBD.

Sources: Georgia High School Football Historians Association, MaxPreps, GHSF Daily