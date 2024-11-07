Breaking: LIVE | President Biden addresses the nation on the results of the 2024 elections
Class 2A: Week 13 games to watch

Games postponed from Hurricane Helene to be played
For previews of the Carver-Hapeville Charter, Thomson-Burke County and Fitzgerald at Appling County games, see GHSF Daily’s top games of the week. Also, check out the latest feature on Carver-Atlanta football.

Pierce County Bears at Vidalia Indians

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Buck Cravey Field, Vidalia

Records, rankings: Pierce County is and No. 2 in 2A; Vidalia is 3-6 and unranked in A-DI.

Last meeting: Pierce County won 35-7 in 2023.

Maxwell’s projection: Pierce County by 34

Notes: These two played the previous two seasons as part of their Region 2 schedule, with the Bears winning a combined 77-19. The Bears get a potential bounce-back game after losing 13-6 last week to Appling County in a game that decided Region 3. It was also a game that was originally scheduled to be their season finale. The Bears lost to new No. 1 Appling County last year but still won 2A, but they’ve again lost their shot at a 15-0 season. They’ve only played two ranked teams this season, beating the other, A-DII’s Brooks County, 17-14, on Sept. 20. The Indians, who competed in 2A from 1978-2023, are on a five-game losing streak, including 0-4 in region play, but qualify for the playoffs in their five-team region because one team, Savannah Country Day, is a private school.

Washington Bulldogs at Therrell Panthers

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lakewood Stadium, Atlanta

Records: Washington is 2-7, 0-5 in Region 5; Therrell is 2-7, 1-4.

Last meeting: Therrell won 6-0 in 2023.

Maxwell’s projection: Therrell by 6

Notes: This game is for pride, as both teams have been eliminated from the postseason. The Panthers were shooting for back-to-back playoff appearances since the program’s founding in 1961, after going 9-2 last year and reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2002. They’re on a two-game skid, losing to No. 9 Carver and No. 5 Hapeville Charter a combined 62-0 the last two weeks. The Panthers have scored either six or zero points in all of their games this season except a 26-6 win over Redan Aug. 30. On Oct. 12, they beat KIPP 6-2 for their only region win. Washington is on a five-game losing streak, all against Region 5 opponents. They were 2-2 in non-region play, beating Salem and Hardaway. They qualified for the playoffs each of the past two seasons.

Stone Mountain Pirates at Salem Seminoles

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Seminole Stadium, Conyers

Records: Stone Mountain is 1-8 out of 5-3A, Salem is 1-8 out of 6-2A.

Last meeting: Stone Mountain won 45-14 in 1999.

Maxwell’s projection: Salem by 4

Notes: Not only have both teams have been eliminated from the postseason, each failed to win a region game. In the Pirates’ case, they didn’t play a region schedule, but faced 5-3A schools Mount Zion and Riverdale. The Pirates lost 22-21 last week to Riverdale, crashing to earth after a 38-0 shutout over Cross Keys. They last made the playoffs in 2004 and haven’t advanced since 1980. The Seminoles are on a four-game skid, which covered their region schedule and prevented them from making the playoffs a second straight season. The Noles’ lone win, and the lone win of first-year coach Michael Johnson, was 45-20 over Glenn Hills on Sept. 20. They’ve reached the playoffs four time since 2014but have just three winning seasons in that span. They last advanced in 2007.

Sources: Georgia High School Football Historians Association, MaxPreps, GHSF Daily

About the Author

Follow Adam Krohn on twitter

Adam Krohn has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2013. His beats include Class 2A football and basketball, and all classifications of lacrosse. He writes a weekly feature throughout the school year.

