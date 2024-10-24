Class 2A: Week 11 games to watch

Last meeting: Lovett won 36-14 in 2005.

Maxwell’s projection: Lovett by 1

Notes: These teams were in the same region for two-year cycles in 1996-97 and 2004-05 and the Lions won all four meetings. This is a critical game for Region 5. If the Panthers win, their finale against No. 5 Hapeville Charter would decide the championship. Should the Lions, who lost to Hapeville Charter last week, win, the possibility of a three-way tie atop 5-2A would be in play. The Panthers extended their win streak to five last week with a 42-0 win over Therrell, which was their fourth consecutive shutout. Heading in, they’ve outscored region competition 187-0. The shutout streak is the longest since 1986, which carried over from the regular season into the quarterfinals. The Lions look to rebound from their first loss, which came after their best start since 2000. They’ll need to win tonight, then for Carver to beat Hapeville for a share of their first region title since 2013, when they won the 2A championship.

Hart County Bulldogs at Stephens County Indians

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Reservation, Toccoa

Records: Hart County is 4-4, 1-2 in Region 8; Stephens County is 4-4, 1-2.

Last meeting: Stephens County won 35-0 in 2023.

Maxwell’s projection: Even

Notes: In this six-team region, Hebron Christian and Prince Avenue Christian, split off for the private school playoffs, so the Bulldogs and Indians are playing for postseason seeding. The Bulldogs are coming off a 40-10 win over East Jackson for their first region win. They lost 41-0 to Hebron Christian the week before, and 43-21 to Prince Avenue Christian on Sept. 28. The Bulldogs have a chance at their first winning season since 2021, the last time they were in the playoffs. The Indians also lost back-to-back to Hebron Christian and Prince Avenue Christian, which knocked them from the top five and into the unranked. Barring a near mathematical improbability, the Indians will see their run of consecutive region titles end at two. They advanced in 3A the playoffs each of the past three years.

Sonoraville Phoenix at Union County Panthers

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mike Colwell Memorial Stadium, Blairsville

Records: Sonoraville is 2-7, 2-5 in Region 7; Union County is 4-4, 4-2

Last meeting: Teams have never met

Maxwell’s projection: Union County by 14

Notes: The Phoenix have already been eliminated from the postseason and will miss the playoffs for a second year in a row, but this is their season finale and they could create a more difficult playoff path for the Panthers with a win. The Phoenix opened 2-0 in league play with wins over Coahulla Creek and Murray County, but have since lost four in a row to Rockmart, North Murray, LFO and, last week to Ringgold, 20-14, which eliminated them from the playoffs. The Panthers have two games left, but have already clinched a playoff spot with private school North Cobb Christian splitting off for the playoffs. They clinched last week with a 35-20 win over Coahulla Creek. They continue their program-best streak of playoff appearances to seven and look to advance a third consecutive season.

Sources: Georgia High School Football Historians Association, MaxPreps, GHSF Daily