Class 2A: Week 1 top games

2023 records, 2024 rankings: Prince Avenue Christian went 14-1, won the Class A Division I championship and is No. 1 in A-3A Private; West Forsyth went 8-3, reached the 7A playoffs and is unranked in 6A.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Watch the game: Peachtree Sports Network

Maxwell’s projection: Prince Avenue Christian by 4

Notes: Both teams are nicknamed the Wolverines. Prince Avenue Christian will open the 2A season as participants in the 33rd annual Kell Classic, and as two-time defending champions of the now-dissolved A Private Division I. Following its scrimmage last week, PAC coach Greg Vandagriff named sophomore Ben Musser the starting quarterback over senior Jake Bobo to lead the post-Aaron Philo era. Philo, now at Georgia Tech, broke Trevor Lawrence’s state record for career passing yards. PAC has five AJC preseason all-state team selections, offensive linemen Jake Atha, a senior, and Mason junior Townsend, sophomore receiver Hudson Hill, senior defensive lineman Christian Garrett and senior linebacker Mac Bradley. West Forsyth had its first winning season since 2020, when it went 9-4, won the 6-7A title and reached the quarterfinals in Dave Svehla’s first season as coach. Since 2015, it has reached the playoffs every season except 2022, advancing twice in that span. West Forsyth has never advanced past the quarterfinals since its 2007 debut.

Cass Colonels at Callaway Cavaliers

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Barron Stadium, Rome

2023 records, 2024 rankings: Cass went 7-6, reached the 5A quarterfinals and is unranked in 4A; Callaway went 9-3, won 5-2A, reached the 2A quarterfinals and is No. 4 in 2A.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Watch the game: Peachtree Sports Network

Maxwell’s projection: Callaway by 2

Notes: Pete Wiggins enters his 20th season as Callaway’s coach, and the Cavs carry an eight-year streak of reaching at least the quarterfinals, including the 2020 2A championship. They graduated 2A all-state selection, linebacker Cam Tucker, and honorable mentions, lineman JoJo Shuman and quarterback Deshun Coleman. Coleman took over for his older brother, Demetrius Coleman, making this the first season in six years that a non-Coleman will start behind center. Junior Blake Harrington takes over, and Wiggins noted he has enough varsity experience that he won’t be thrown into the fire. Cass is coming off its best season since 1983, the only other time it reached the quarterfinals. Steve Gates enters his fifth year as coach and the Colones have reached the playoffs each of the last three years after having never qualified for the postseason in consecutive years since its 1953 debut. Junior offensive lineman Bear McWorter and defensive lineman Kaden Ellis are preseason all-state team selections, with Ellis committed to Appalachian State. Ellis joins junior offensive lineman and 4-star recruit Kail Ellis (Auburn), and junior quarterback and 4-star Brodie McWhorter (West Virginia) as Colonels committed to play at the next level. Bear McWhorter is the team’s third 4-star recruit, and senior defensive back Ian Williams is a 3-star with 16 offers, including Georgia Tech.

Westminster Wildcats at Lovett Lions

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Conley-Oakley Field at Memorial Stadium, Atlanta

2023 records, 2024 rankings: Westminster went 8-4, reached the second round of the 4A playoffs, and is unranked in 4A; Lovett went 6-6 and reached the second round of the 4A playoffs, and is unranked in 2A.

Last meeting: Westminster won 41-15 in 2023.

Watch the game: NFHS Network

Maxwell’s projection: Westminster by 6

Notes: This rivalry, referred to as the Battle of Buckhead, began in 1974, with the Wildcats holding a 23-13 advantage in the series. Last year’s Wildcats win was the most points scored by either team in the series, and the most lopsided win since 1975 (39-0, Westminster). Lovett has reached the playoffs ever year since 2002. Lions coach Mike Muschamp, who took over in 2005, enters his 20th season (162-77, three region titles, state title). The Lions join 2A for the third time since 2015, and they won the 2013 2A title. Lions senior kicker Conner Deviney is a 2A preseason all-state selection. Wildcats coach Gerry Romberg, who has been the program’s coach since 1992, enters his 33rd season. The Wildcats have missed the playoffs just once since 2007, in 2021. They won the 2015 3A championship. Last year was the first time they’ve advanced in the postseason since reaching the quarterfinals in 2018.

Sources: Georgia High School Football Historians Association, GHSF Daily