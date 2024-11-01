High School Sports
Columbus flag football coach Christian Grier named Falcons Coach of the Week

By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Columbus flag football coach Christian Grier was voted the Falcons Coach of the Week.

Grier’s efforts on and off the field were recognized by the nominator. His development of flag football at the elementary school level in Muscogee County and player development were key points in his nomination.

The nomination reads: “Coach Grier is about more than just winning a state championship. He is in it to develop his athletes to be their personal best academically, socially and athletically by providing opportunities to practice in those arenas as well as compete. Always genuine, patient and humble, always stepping aside to allow his student-athletes to thrive and shine, he exemplifies a true passion for teaching and coaching that makes his team family.”

As part of the program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons will recognize head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama and each winning head coach receives a $1,000 grant for their football program and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at an end-of-season banquet.

