Cartersville goes all-in on safety with new helmet covers

The helmet covers add additional protection to the back and side of the head, two of the most common locations for head injuries. Tests conducted at Virginia Tech revealed the helmet cover, when added to the most commonly worn helmet provides up to a 77% improvement in the risk of concussion. A Pennsylvania University study said it reduced the impact of harder hits by 72%.

“I started doing some research on the testing and I was watching North Carolina State’s spring game and every one of their players was wearing them,” Foster said.

Foster connected with John Zeglinski, a former Wake Forest player who works for SAFR. He found a donor in a former NFL player who had recently moved to Georgia and wanted to get involved. Cartersville turned out to be the right fit.

It was also important that the helmet covers retained the traditional football helmet look. “Kids don’t want anything that looks goofy,” Foster said. Each cover is made specifically for the helmet and customized to match the school colors and logos. They snap into place and look like a regular helmet.

“Kids don’t have to wear them. They’re optional,” Foster said. “But we’re trying to build a championship program in every factor and we want make sure our kids are as safe as possible.”

Foster has even ordered one for his 7-year-old son to wear.

“I hope it helps the whole state,” he said. “If we can create some awareness and put players in safer place, it will be worth it.”

No. 4-ranked Cartersville will open the season on Friday at home against highly regarded Columbia. The Purple Hurricanes are coming off a 13-1 season that saw them reach the state semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Coffee.

Cartersville has a solid group of core players returning in search of another region title. The best-known prospect is wide receiver Ja’mauri Brice, a Georgia Tech commit who led the team in receptions, yards and receiving touchdowns in 2023.

Quarterbacks Nate Russell and Andrew Purdy were competing at quarterback after successful summer workouts. Baylon Long emerged as the starting running back to fill the big shoes of Khristian Lando. The offensive line will be anchored by junior Langston Hogg, with transfer Trenton Mahaffey expected to contribute. Sophomore Cole Crawford is trending toward making a big impact at tight end and at linebacker.

Top players on defense include cornerback Jordyn Woods, middle linebacker Kelson Mitchell and defensive end Xavier Parker. Defensive back Logan Shrewsbury has taken an active role as the on-field leader. Transfer Elijah Peeks, a 6-foot-3, 300-pounder, is also drawing attention.