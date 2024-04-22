Carrollton boys win Trojan Invitational

Carrollton’s strength was its depth. In addition to Yarbrough, the Trojans finished fourth with Luke Able (146), fifth with Davis Haas (147) and sixth with Tristan Morin (150).

Kenneth Cox of Johns Creek and Jake Kercher of Westminster tied for seventh at 151.

North Oconee claims Westminster Invitational

Frederick Chappell shot a 4-under 68 to help North Oconee beat an outstanding field and capture the Westminster Invitational at Wolf Creek Golf Club in Atlanta.

The Titans shot a 289 and scored a 10-shot win over Harrison. Walton was third at 301, followed by Mount Paran Christian (304), Johns Creek (307), Westminster (308), Lovett (310), Woodward Academy (312) and Darlington (318).

Patrick Delaney of Walton shot 71 to finish second, with John Christians of Lovett shooting even par to place third.

Brooks Beach of Westminster and Zach Wiley of North Oconee tied for fourth at 73 and Peter Sposato of North Oconee, Zach Light of Harrison, Collin McKinney of North Oconee, Alden Hudson of Mount Paran and Blair Moseley of Darlington tied for sixth at 74.

Creekview girls claim Grizzly Classic

Creekview’s depth was the difference when the girls won the Grizzly Classic at Woodmont Golf and Country Club in Canton. Creekview shot a 282 and beat West Forsyth by one shot.

Creekview was led by runner-up Abbie Arthur (83), freshman Ava Day (90) and Emery Bryant (92). West Forsyth counted freshman Grace Becker (91), Sophia Joyce (95) and freshman Anika Amble (97).

Dani Ziegler of Pickens shot 76 to win the individual title.

Lowndes tops at Lady Blue Devil Invitational

The Lowndes girls got a 74 from co-medalist Catherine Odom and a 77 from Kayla Lee to win the Lady Blue Devil Invitational at Spring Hill Country Club in Tifton.

The Vikings shot a 241 team total to beat Pierce County (245) and host Tift County (253). Lowndes also counted Cannon Langdale’s 90.

Pierce was led by co-medalist Mackenzie Connell’s 74. The Bears also county an 85 from Belle Sinclair and an 86 from Lily Spivey.

Thomas County Central’s Ashley Price also shared the overall lead with a 74.

Marist wins Girls Granite City Classic

Led by medalist Ashlyn Taylor, Marist shot a 162 to beat North Oconee by five shots and win the Girls Granite City Classic at Arrowhead Pointe Golf Course in Elberton. Madison County finished third at 175 and Hart County was next at 180.

Taylor, a sophomore, shot an 80 and combined with senior Sophia Pappadakis (82) to push the War Eagles into first place. North Oconee counted an 83 from Hailey Moffett and an 84 from Josey Bufford.

Emma Shiflet of Hart County was second overall at 81.

Pickens, led by medalist Dani Ziegler’s 76, finished third at 292. Woodstock was fourth with a 301, led by Avery Cauwels, who took third with an 84.