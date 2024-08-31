Cambridge 39, Creekview 0

Bears senior quarterback Weston Taylor was 12 for 16 passing for 229 yards and three touchdowns. Six of those passes went for 20 or more yards and three receivers finished with more than 50 yards catching.

“We’ve got receivers all over the field who can bring down the ball any time they want,” “I just need to distribute the ball however I can. The game plan was executed perfectly on offense and defense. Putting up a zero always helps the offense out. Just a great night in general.”

The Bears defense didn’t allow a completed pass until the third quarter, the Grizzlies were 0-for-11 until then, and finished with two interceptions a turnover on downs and four punts.

They opened a 15-0 lead, scoring on the opening drive on Taylor’s 2-yard touchdown pass to senior Josh Olben on fourth down, chewing nearly six minutes of clock. After the Grizzlies punted after a three-and-out, Taylor connected with junior Hudson Cocchiara with 2:40 left in the first.

The Grizzlies would respond with their most efficient drive of the game, a 10-play, 77-yard drive that ended at the Cambridge 2 with a turnover-on-downs. Grizzlies junior running back Mason Munn opened the drive with runs of 26 and 21 yards on back-to-back plays in the no-huddle, and he and senior quarterback Austin Guest would combine for an additional 24 yards.

The Bears took over on their own 2 and used 10 plays to get to the Creekview 16, where junior kicker Leo Attard kicked a 33-yard field goal to make it 18-0 with 5:26 left in the first half.

To put the game out of reach, they scored two touchdowns in the final 2:03 of the half, first a 10-yard pass from Taylor to junior Grant Campbell, and the second on senior Tyler Blalock’s 10-yard run, making it 32-0 at halftime.

Creekview opened the second half with a three-and-out, and the Bears would score the game’s final points with 7:26 left in the third. The fourth quarter featured a running clock.

“We have some to prove here at Cambridge and this is a great start to the season,” Taylor said.

The Bears travel to 6A’s Denmark next week.

Cocchiara led the Bears with 96 yards on four catches. Oblen had 55 yards on four catches and junior Craig Dandridge had four catches for 52 yards. Blaylock had 17 carries for 58 yards and sophomore Brooks Malone had 73 yards on 15 carries.

The Grizzlies, who compete in 6-5A, fall to 2-1. They were led by Munn’s 74 yards on seven carries. They’ll host Lassiter next week in their region opener.

Creekview 0 0 0 0 - 0

Cambridge 15 17 7 0 - 39

CA — Josh Oblen 2 pass from Weston Taylor 2 (Leo Attard kick)

CA — Hudson Cocchiara 20 pass from Taylor (Drew Hardwick pass from Taylor)

CA — Attard 33 FG

CA — Grant Campbell 10 pass from Taylor (Attard kick)

CA — Tyler Blalock 8 run (Attard kick)

CA — Blalock 2 run (Attard kick)