Brunswick Glynn blazes early victory trail over Grovetown

Brunswick Glynn took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Grovetown 46-13 during this Georgia football game.
Brunswick Glynn opened with a 19-0 advantage over Grovetown through the first quarter.
The Terrors registered a 46-13 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.
