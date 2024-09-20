Brooks County vs. Pierce County highlights light Class A Division II weekend

But it will be a tall task. Pierce’s Bears have scored at least 40 points in three of their four victories against Coosa Christian (Ala.) (41-7), Brantley County (42-7), Wayne County (35-0) and New Hampstead (48-7).

But Brooks is the first ranked program Pierce has played this season.

Brooks County junior quarterback Burruss is 78-of-129 passing for 955 yards and seven touchdowns. but had three interceptions in last week’s 23-13 loss to Fitzgerald. A favorite receiver is George Lamons, who has 34 catches for seven touchdowns. Chris Cole Jr. has five rushing touchdowns and 482 yards.

Brooks County opened with a 35-12 loss to Class A Division I No. 6 Thomasville but beat Class 2A then-No. 5 Cook 45-14 and Worth County 26-7 before losing to Fitzgerald last week.

In other games:

-- Irwin County, ranked No. 2, will travel to Class 2A Cook (2-3). Cook began the season ranked No. 9 in 2A, defeated Berrien 45-13 and Bainbridge 13-10 to ascend to No. 5 in the 2A poll before losing three consecutive games to drop out of the rankings.

-- Two programs will welcome out-of-state teams: No. 8 Trion (5-0) hosts North Carolina’s Robbinsville, and No. 8 Lincoln County plays South Carolina’s Silver Bluff.

Class A Division II Top-10 schedule

1. (1) Bowdon (4-1) does not play.

2. (2) Irwin County (4-0) at Cook

3. (4) Manchester (2-1) at Chapel Hill

4. (3) Brooks County (2-2) vs. Class 2A No. 1 Pierce County

5. (5) Clinch County (5-0) does not play.

6. (6) Greene County (4-1) does not play.

7. (8) Trion (5-0) vs. Robbinsville (NC)

8. (10) Lincoln County (4-0) vs. Silver Bluff (S.C.)

9. (9) Metter (2-1) at Portal

10. (NR) Early County (2-2) vs. Terrell County