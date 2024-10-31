Brooks County at Irwin County headlines region title showdowns

The second-ranked Trojans are led by sophomore quarterback Junior Burrus, who is 108-of-184 passing for 1,554 yards and 20 touchdowns. His favorite receiver is sophomore George Lamons Jr., who has 38 receptions for 764 yards and 13 touchdowns. Senior Chris Cole has 157 carries for 1,277 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Irwin County senior quarterback Luke Snyder is 57-of-99 passing for 1,002 yards and 15 touchdowns and has 49 times for 403 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior Shane Marshall leads the running game with 147 carries for 1,257 yards and 21 touchdowns. Junior Jason Jackson has 69 carries for 729 yards and nine touchdowns. Jaylen Martin has eight catches for 222 yards and a team-leading five touchdowns.

In a top-tier Region 7 contest, No. 3 Bowdon (7-2, 2-1) will play host to No. 8 Trion (8-1, 2-1) to determine the No. 2/3 seeds from the league behind region champion Manchester.

Bowdon is led by senior quarterback Charles Maxell III, who is 88-of-137 passing for 1,604 yards and 25 touchdowns, including a team-leading 16 touchdown passes to star receiver Kaiden Prothro. Maxell adds 39 carries for 419 yards and five touchdowns. Junior Joshawia Davis leads the run game with 103 carries for 754 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Trion senior quarterback Kade Smith is 127-of-197 passing for 1,937 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has passed to six different receivers, led by senior Ethan Willingham, who has 50 catches for 894 yards and five touchdowns. Smith adds a team-leading 60 carries for 265 yards and 10 touchdowns, and junior Christian Henderson has 62 carries for 273 yards and eight touchdowns.

In a key Region 8 game, No. 6 Lincoln County (8-0, 3-0) will play host to No. 7 Greene County (7-1, 2-0). Lincoln County has 31 rushing touchdowns to seven receiving touchdowns. Sophomore Jonathan Norman leads with 55 carries for 480 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior Kelby Glaze adds 53 carries for 579 yards and eight touchdowns. Seven other players have combined for 13 touchdown runs. Senior Christian Crite has 15 catches for 362 yards and four touchdown receptions.

Greene County junior quarterback Landon Garrettson is 69-of-126 passing for 795 yards and eight touchdowns, a team-leading six touchdown passes to senior Steve Miller. Junior Travez Gibson has 141 carries for 729 yards and eight touchdowns, and senior Amari Durhan has 65 carries for 684 yards and seven touchdowns.

Class A Division II Top-10 schedule

1. (1) Manchester (6-1, 3-0) at Greenville (3-5, 1-2) in Region 7

3. (3) Bowdon (7-2, 2-1) vs. No. 8 Trion (8-1, 2-1) in Region 7

4. (4) Clinch County (7-1, 2-1) at Lanier County (1-8, 0-4) in Region 2

6. (7) Lincoln County (8-0, 3-0) vs. No. 7 Greene County (7-1, 2-0) in Region 8

9. (9) Metter (7-1, 6-0) at Bryan County (4-5, 3-4) in Region 3

10. (10) Jenkins County (6-2, 5-1) vs. Savannah (0-8, 0-6) in Region 3