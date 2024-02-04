Boys Basketball Roundup – February 3, 2024

Decatur Columbia controlled the action to earn an impressive 69-28 win against Tucker on Feb. 3 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 26, Decatur Columbia faced off against Atlanta McNair.

Leesburg Lee County crushes Tifton Tift County

Leesburg Lee County’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Tifton Tift County 56-27 for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Feb. 3.

Recently on Jan. 23, Leesburg Lee County squared off with Kathleen Veterans in a basketball game.

Morrow overcomes Hampton Lovejoy in seat-squirming affair

Morrow posted a narrow 47-42 win over Hampton Lovejoy in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 3.

In recent action on Jan. 26, Hampton Lovejoy faced off against Jonesboro.

Portal tacks win on Pembroke Bryan County

Portal unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Pembroke Bryan County 85-32 Saturday during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Feb. 3.

Last season, Portal and Pembroke Bryan County squared off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Pembroke Bryan County High School.

Recently on Jan. 23, Portal squared off with Mt Vernon Montgomery County in a basketball game.

Roswell Fellowship Christian earns stressful win over Mableton Whitefield

Roswell Fellowship Christian posted a narrow 53-47 win over Mableton Whitefield for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Mableton Whitefield Academy on Feb. 3.

Savannah Benedictine Military earns stressful win over Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Prep

Savannah Benedictine Military finally found a way to top Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Prep 51-42 in a South Carolina boys basketball matchup on Feb. 3.

Last season, Savannah Benedictine Military and Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Prep squared off on Jan. 4, 2023 at Savannah Benedictine Military School.

In recent action on Jan. 30, Savannah Benedictine Military faced off against Brooklet Southeast Bulloch.

Springfield Effingham County delivers statement win over Evans

Springfield Effingham County earned a convincing 58-37 win over Evans in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 3.

In recent action on Jan. 30, Springfield Effingham County faced off against Brunswick.

Statesboro overcomes Hinesville Bradwell Institute in seat-squirming affair

Statesboro finally found a way to top Hinesville Bradwell Institute 62-57 on Feb. 3 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

Tough to find an edge early, Statesboro and Hinesville Bradwell Institute fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Tigers with a 32-31 lead over the Blue Devils heading into the second quarter.

Statesboro broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 51-41 lead over Hinesville Bradwell Institute.

The Tigers enjoyed a 16-11 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Jan. 27, Statesboro faced off against Swainsboro and Hinesville Bradwell Institute took on Evans Greenbrier on Jan. 26 at Evans Greenbrier High School.

Thomson narrowly defeats Eatonton Putnam County

Thomson notched a win against Eatonton Putnam County 57-45 at Eatonton Putnam County High on Feb. 3 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.