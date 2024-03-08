Boys Baseball Roundup – March 7, 2024

Alamo Wheeler County tacks win on Soperton Treutlen

Alamo Wheeler County handled Soperton Treutlen 14-3 in an impressive showing at Soperton Treutlen High on March 7 in Georgia baseball action.

Buena Vista Marion County defense stifles Manchester

Buena Vista Marion County’s defense throttled Manchester, resulting in a 3-0 shutout at Manchester High on March 7 in Georgia baseball action.

Recently on Feb. 29, Buena Vista Marion County squared off with Cusseta Chattahoochee County in a baseball game.

Chickamauga Gordon Lee claims victory against Rome Model

Chickamauga Gordon Lee pushed past Rome Model for a 7-4 win in Georgia high school baseball on March 7.

Duluth records thin win against Suwanee Collins Hill

Duluth finally found a way to top Suwanee Collins Hill 9-7 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 7.

Edison Pataula Charter defense stifles Albany Sherwood Christian

Defense dominated as Edison Pataula Charter pitched a 15-0 shutout of Albany Sherwood Christian in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 7.

Hephzibah prevails over Greensboro Greene County

Hephzibah dominated Greensboro Greene County 15-5 for a Georgia high school baseball victory on March 7.

Johns Creek Mount Pisgah Christian overpowers Tyrone Sandy Creek in thorough fashion

It was a tough night for Tyrone Sandy Creek which was overmatched by Johns Creek Mount Pisgah Christian in this 10-4 verdict.

In recent action on March 2, Tyrone Sandy Creek faced off against Jonesboro Mundy’s Mill.

Oakwood West Hall squeezes past Dawsonville Dawson County

Oakwood West Hall topped Dawsonville Dawson County 7-5 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school baseball action on March 7.

Pearson Atkinson County claims victory against Mt. Vernon Montgomery County

Pearson Atkinson County eventually beat Mt. Vernon Montgomery County 10-7 in Georgia high school baseball action on March 7.

Perry shuts out Griffin Spalding

Defense dominated as Perry pitched a 10-0 shutout of Griffin Spalding in Georgia high school baseball on March 7.

Rochelle Wilcox County defense stifles McRae Telfair County

A suffocating defense helped Rochelle Wilcox County handle McRae Telfair County 10-0 on March 7 in Georgia baseball.

Savannah Islands tops Reidsville Tattnall County

Savannah Islands eventually beat Reidsville Tattnall County 6-2 during this Georgia baseball game on March 7.

Recently on Feb. 29, Savannah Islands squared off with Springfield Effingham County in a baseball game.

