Boys Baseball Roundup – March 29, 2024

Atlanta Midtown delivers statement win over East Point Tri-Cities

Atlanta Midtown raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 14-1 win over East Point Tri-Cities in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 29.

Darien Mcintosh dominates Mt. Vernon Montgomery County

Darien Mcintosh’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Mt. Vernon Montgomery County 10-1 on March 29 in Georgia baseball action.

In recent action on March 18, Mt Vernon Montgomery County faced off against Dublin East Laurens.

Dublin escapes close call with Swainsboro

Dublin posted a narrow 16-15 win over Swainsboro in Georgia high school baseball action on March 29.

Hoschton Jackson County claims tight victory against Cumming North Forsyth

Hoschton Jackson County finally found a way to top Cumming North Forsyth 3-1 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 29.

In recent action on March 25, Hoschton Jackson County faced off against Winder Apalachee.

Leesburg Lee County shuts out Thomasville Thomas County

Leesburg Lee County’s defense throttled Thomasville Thomas County, resulting in a 2-0 shutout during this Georgia baseball game on March 29.

Lexington Oglethorpe carves slim margin over Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy

Lexington Oglethorpe posted a narrow 8-7 win over Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy at Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy on March 29 in Georgia baseball action.

Recently on March 18, Lexington Oglethorpe squared off with Thomson in a baseball game.

Macon Southwest overpowers Columbus Kendrick in thorough fashion

Macon Southwest dominated Columbus Kendrick 20-2 in Georgia high school baseball on March 29.

In recent action on March 18, Columbus Kendrick faced off against Manchester.

Newnan shuts out Manchester

Newnan’s defense throttled Manchester, resulting in a 16-0 shutout in Georgia high school baseball action on March 29.

Recently on March 18, Manchester squared off with Columbus Kendrick in a baseball game.

Suwanee Lambert survives for narrow win over Cumming West Forsyth

Suwanee Lambert topped Cumming West Forsyth 9-7 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school baseball victory on March 29.

Last season, Suwanee Lambert and Cumming West Forsyth faced off on March 8, 2023 at Cumming West Forsyth High School.

In recent action on March 18, Cumming West Forsyth faced off against Cumming South Forsyth and Suwanee Lambert took on Cumming South Forsyth on March 25 at Suwanee Lambert High School.

Thomson overwhelms Eatonton Putnam County

Thomson dominated from start to finish in an imposing 12-2 win over Eatonton Putnam County in Georgia high school baseball on March 29.

In recent action on March 25, Eatonton Putnam County faced off against Thomson and Eatonton Putnam County took on Thomson on March 25 at Thomson High School.

Toccoa Stephens County overcomes Hartwell Hart County in seat-squirming affair

Toccoa Stephens County posted a narrow 8-7 win over Hartwell Hart County in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 29.

Recently on March 19, Hartwell Hart County squared off with Dacula Hebron Christian in a baseball game.

Waycross Ware County posts win at Douglas Coffee’s expense

Waycross Ware County collected a solid win over Douglas Coffee in a 12-9 verdict for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Douglas Coffee High on March 29.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology.