BreakingNews
Georgia executes Willie James Pye for 1993 Spalding County murder
Sports

Tifton Tift County grinds out close victory over Forsyth Mary Persons

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran Kyle Trammell (26) reacts after he struck out to end the game during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran Kyle Trammell (26) reacts after he struck out to end the game during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
By Sports Bot
49 minutes ago

Tifton Tift County topped Forsyth Mary Persons 9-8 in a tough tilt at Forsyth Mary Persons High on March 20 in Georgia baseball action.

In recent action on March 12, Tifton Tift County faced off against Thomasville Thomas County.

Check out our complete boys baseball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Georgia puts convicted murderer to death in first execution in over 4 years20m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Prisoner stabs warden at Telfair State Prison

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia Senate gives final OK to income tax cut for Georgians and businesses

Credit: AP

5 things about the school voucher bill Georgia lawmakers just sent to Kemp

Credit: AP

5 things about the school voucher bill Georgia lawmakers just sent to Kemp

Credit: TNS

Trump, others can appeal Fani Willis removal ruling, judge allows
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge dominates Norcross Meadowcreek in convincing showing
49m ago
Monticello Jasper County collects victory over Gibson Glascock Consolidated
49m ago
Locust Grove rides to cruise-control win over Warner Robins
50m ago
Featured

Credit: Chris Shinn

From the archives: The first Freaknik was a picnic, with music
Major Cobb road closes near Dobbins base for 2 months
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta