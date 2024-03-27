Boys Baseball Roundup – March 26, 2024

Brunswick Glynn routs Savannah Country Day

Brunswick Glynn scored early and often to roll over Savannah Country Day 10-4 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 26.

Grovetown squeezes past Springfield Effingham County

Grovetown posted a narrow 6-5 win over Springfield Effingham County in Georgia high school baseball action on March 26.

LaGrange Troup County shuts out Riverdale

A suffocating defense helped LaGrange Troup County handle Riverdale 21-0 during this Georgia baseball game on March 26.

Savannah Calvary Day defense stifles Savannah Christian

Savannah Calvary Day’s defense throttled Savannah Christian, resulting in an 8-0 shutout at Savannah Christian Prep High on March 26 in Georgia baseball action.

Statesboro overwhelms Hinesville Bradwell Institute

Statesboro unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Hinesville Bradwell Institute 13-2 Tuesday for a Georgia high school baseball victory on March 26.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.