Boys Baseball Roundup – March 26, 2024

Brookwood centerfielder Cedric Mullins makes a over-the-shoulder catch on a dead run for the out on a deep fly ball by Grayson's Jeril Dawson during 1st inning action in game two of a double header at Brookwood High School in Snellville on Monday, May 21, 2012.

By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Brunswick Glynn routs Savannah Country Day

Brunswick Glynn scored early and often to roll over Savannah Country Day 10-4 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 26.

Grovetown squeezes past Springfield Effingham County

Grovetown posted a narrow 6-5 win over Springfield Effingham County in Georgia high school baseball action on March 26.

LaGrange Troup County shuts out Riverdale

A suffocating defense helped LaGrange Troup County handle Riverdale 21-0 during this Georgia baseball game on March 26.

Savannah Calvary Day defense stifles Savannah Christian

Savannah Calvary Day’s defense throttled Savannah Christian, resulting in an 8-0 shutout at Savannah Christian Prep High on March 26 in Georgia baseball action.

Statesboro overwhelms Hinesville Bradwell Institute

Statesboro unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Hinesville Bradwell Institute 13-2 Tuesday for a Georgia high school baseball victory on March 26.

