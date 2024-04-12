Boys Baseball Roundup – April 11, 2024

Chickamauga Gordon Lee dominates Rossville Ridgeland in convincing showing

Chickamauga Gordon Lee earned a convincing 7-1 win over Rossville Ridgeland on April 11 in Georgia baseball action.

In recent action on April 5, Rossville Ridgeland faced off against Ringgold and Chickamauga Gordon Lee took on Bremen on April 4 at Chickamauga Gordon Lee High School.

Edison Pataula Charter carves slim margin over Shellman Southwest Georgia STEM Charter

Edison Pataula Charter finally found a way to top Shellman Southwest Georgia STEM Charter 12-11 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 11.

Milledgeville Georgia Military shuts out Jeffersonville Twiggs County

Defense dominated as Milledgeville Georgia Military pitched a 1-0 shutout of Jeffersonville Twiggs County in Georgia high school baseball on April 11.

Recently on April 5, Milledgeville Georgia Military squared off with Sandersville Brentwood in a baseball game.

Stockbridge collects victory over Atlanta Pace

Stockbridge notched a win against Atlanta Pace 10-6 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 11.

Recently on April 4, Atlanta Pace squared off with Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal in a baseball game.

Vidalia Heritage prevails over Hinesville Bradwell Institute

Vidalia Heritage earned a convincing 21-4 win over Hinesville Bradwell Institute during this Georgia baseball game on April 11.

