Ringgold tacks win on Rossville Ridgeland

By Sports Bot
15 minutes ago

Ringgold controlled the action to earn an impressive 12-1 win against Rossville Ridgeland in Georgia high school baseball on April 5.

Recently on April 1, Rossville Ridgeland squared off with Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe in a baseball game.

