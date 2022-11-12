Blowout: Perry delivers statement win over Columbus Shaw

Perry showed no mercy to Columbus Shaw, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 40-6 victory for a Georgia high school football victory on November 11.
Perry opened with a 10-0 advantage over Columbus Shaw through the first quarter.
The Panthers registered a 33-0 advantage at halftime over the Raiders.
Columbus Shaw showed some mettle by fighting back to a 33-6 count in the third quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Panthers added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.
Recently on October 28, Perry squared off with Griffin Spalding in a football game. Click here for a recap
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.