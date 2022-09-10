Blakely Early County claims close encounter of the winning kind over Dawson Terrell County

Blakely Early County survived Dawson Terrell County in a 21-14 win that had a seat-squirming feel in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Dawson Terrell County authored a promising start, taking a 7-6 advantage over Blakely Early County at the end of the first quarter.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.
It took a 15-7 rally, but the Bobcats were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.
