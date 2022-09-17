Bent but not broken: Darlington Trinity Collegiate weathers scare to dispatch Martinez Augusta Christian

Olive Oil isn’t as slim as the win Darlington Trinity Collegiate chalked up in tripping Martinez Augusta Christian 30-22 for a Georgia high school football victory on September 16.
Darlington Trinity Collegiate drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Martinez Augusta Christian after the first quarter.
The Titans opened a slim 18-7 gap over the Lions at halftime.
Darlington Trinity Collegiate struck to a 24-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lions fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Titans would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
