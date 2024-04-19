Baseball blog: Parkview-Broowood, BT-Pope play for region titles Friday

With the state baseball tournament days away, champions in the GHSA’s 64 regions are largely decided, but some are playing out Friday night.
In Class 7A, No. 1-ranked Parkview (23-5, 12-2) plays at No. 4 Brookwood (22-7, 11-3) for the Region 4 championship in a 7 p.m. game. The Gwinnett County rivals have split two meetings this week. Parkview is ranked No. 11 nationally by MaxPreps.
In Class 6A, No. 6 Blessed Trinity (21-8, 13-4) is at home against Pope (19-10, 13-4). Pope has beaten Blessed Trinity twice this week but needs a sweep to take the title.
Earlier this week, No. 1 North Cobb Christian of Class 2A beat No. 2 Mount Paran Christian 1-0 behind the strong pitching of Asher Sabom, a Georgia commit. North Cobb Christian beat Mount Paran 7-6 in eight innings in their previous meeting. They could meet again for the state title next month.
Big-time performance from 2024 RHP Asher Sabom as @nccs_baseball wraps up the 6-2A region title ‼️— Prep Baseball Georgia (@PrepBaseballGA) April 17, 2024
Working the FB up to 92, 87-90 throughout with a ton of sink.
Mid-70s SL missed bats at will, and changeup at 78-80 continues to flash. @BaseballUGA commit.#GAHS24 pic.twitter.com/2NVEga0oTf
Region champions:
Class 7A
1 - Lowndes
2 - East Coweta
3 - Hillgrove
4 - TBD (Parkview plays at Brookwood on Friday night for the title)
Playing Parkview for all the marbles tonight at 7 pm! Let's Go Brookwood!!! pic.twitter.com/pS14bAHv9z— Brookwood Athletics (@Bwoodsports) April 19, 2024
5 - Walton
6 - South Forsyth
7 - North Gwinnett
8 - Buford
Class 6A
1 - Tift County
2 - TBD (Evans can clinch with one victory over Glynn Academy on Friday night)
3 - Woodward Academy
4 - Marist
5 - Newnan
6 - Etowah
7 - TBD (Pope plays at Blessed Trinity on Friday night for the title)
8 - Apalachee
Class 5A
1 - Ware County
2 - Ola
3 - McIntosh
4 - Decatur
5 - Villa Rica
6 - Greater Atlanta Christian
7 - Cartersville
8 - Loganville
Class 4A
1 - Cairo
2 - West Laurens
3 - Wayne County
4 - Starr’s Mill
5 - Lovett
6 - Westminster
7 - Heritage-Ringgold
8 - Cherokee Bluff
Class 3A
1 - Thomasville?
2 - Mary Persons
3 - Calvary Day
4 - Harlem
5 - Sandy Creek
6 - Ringgold
7 - Pickens
8 - Franklin County
Class 2A
1 - Jeff Davis
2 - ACE Charter
3 - Toombs County/Pierce County/Appling County
4 - Washington County/Thomson/Putnam County
5 - Redan
6 - North Cobb Christian
7 - Rockmart
8 - TBD (Banks County will win with a victory over Union County in a double header Friday.)
Class A Division I
1 - Irwin County
2 - Bleckley County
3 - Bryan County/Metter
4 - Heard County
5 - Prince Avenue Christian
6 - King’s Ridge Christian
7 - Pepperell
8 - TBD (King’s Ridge can clinch with victory over Mount Vernon today)
Class A Division II
1 - TBD (Baconton will win with victory over Pataula on Friday)
2 - Charlton County
3 - ECI
4 - Wilcox County
5 - Johnson County
6 - Schley County
7 - Bowdon
8 - Lake Oconee Academy
About the Author