Baseball blog: Parkview-Broowood, BT-Pope play for region titles Friday

With the state baseball tournament days away, champions in the GHSA’s 64 regions are largely decided, but some are playing out Friday night.

In Class 7A, No. 1-ranked Parkview (23-5, 12-2) plays at No. 4 Brookwood (22-7, 11-3) for the Region 4 championship in a 7 p.m. game. The Gwinnett County rivals have split two meetings this week. Parkview is ranked No. 11 nationally by MaxPreps.

In Class 6A, No. 6 Blessed Trinity (21-8, 13-4) is at home against Pope (19-10, 13-4). Pope has beaten Blessed Trinity twice this week but needs a sweep to take the title.