Baseball blog: Finals almost set with 5 defending champions, 4 seeking 1st titles

With one rain-delayed semifinal game remaining, the GHSA baseball championship series are almost set for Thursday through Tuesday at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, AdventHealth Stadium in Rome and Clements Stadium in Statesboro.
On Wednesday, Mount Paran Christian plays at Appling County to decide the second Class 2A finalist. The winner will play No. 1-ranked North Cobb Christian, the defending champion.
North Cobb Christian is among five 2023 champions still playing. The others are Lowndes (Class 7A), Loganville (5A), Harlem (3A), Prince Avenue Christian (A Division I) and Charlton County (A Division II).
Five finalists have never won baseball championships. They are Grayson (7A), Cherokee Bluff (4A), Tallulah Falls (A Division I) and Lanier County (A Division II).
The eight championship series are played in a best-of-three-games format beginning with double headers and ending with third games if necessary.
Here is the schedule:
Coolray Field, Lawrenceville
Thursday
5 p.m. – Class 5A: Loganville vs. Cartersville (doubleheader)
Friday
Noon – Class 5A: Loganville vs. Cartersville (if necessary)
5 p.m. – Class 7A: Grayson vs. Lowndes (doubleheader)
Saturday
Noon – Class 7A: Grayson vs. Lowndes (if necessary)
5 p.m. – Class 6A: Pope vs. Etowah (doubleheader)
Monday
7 p.m. – Class 6A: Pope vs. Etowah (if necessary)
AdventHealth Stadium, Rome
Friday
5 p.m. – Class 3A: Calvary Day vs. Harlem (doubleheader)
Saturday
Noon – Class 3A: Calvary Day vs. Harlem (if necessary)
5 p.m. – Class 4A: Cherokee Bluff vs. Starr’s Mill (doubleheader)
Monday
7 p.m. – Class 4A: Cherokee Bluff vs. Starr’s Mill (if necessary)
Clements Stadium, Statesboro
Friday
3 p.m. – Class A: Division I: Tallulah Falls vs. Prince Avenue Christian (doubleheader)
Saturday
TBD – Class A: Division I: Tallulah Falls vs. Prince Avenue Christian (if necessary)
5 p.m. – Class 1A: Division II: Lanier County vs. Charlton County (doubleheader)
Monday
Noon – Class 1A: Division II: Lanier County vs. Charlton County (if necessary)
5 p.m. – Class 2A: Mount Paran Christian or Appling County vs. North Cobb Christian (doubleheader)
Tuesday
6 p.m. – Class 2A: Mount Paran Christian or Appling County vs. North Cobb Christian (if necessary)
