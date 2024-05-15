Baseball blog: Finals almost set with 5 defending champions, 4 seeking 1st titles

With one rain-delayed semifinal game remaining, the GHSA baseball championship series are almost set for Thursday through Tuesday at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, AdventHealth Stadium in Rome and Clements Stadium in Statesboro.

On Wednesday, Mount Paran Christian plays at Appling County to decide the second Class 2A finalist. The winner will play No. 1-ranked North Cobb Christian, the defending champion.

North Cobb Christian is among five 2023 champions still playing. The others are Lowndes (Class 7A), Loganville (5A), Harlem (3A), Prince Avenue Christian (A Division I) and Charlton County (A Division II).