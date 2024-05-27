Avondale, Tennessee legend Kell dies at age 75

Chip Kell, a former University of Tennessee football All-American who was an inaugural inductee into the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame in 2022 for his days at Avondale in DeKalb County, has died at age 75.

Marvin West of KnoxTNToday.com was the first to report the news.

Kell was a star lineman for Avondale teams the never lost more than one game in a season in the 1960s. In track and field, he set an iconic state record in the shot put with a throw of 66 feet, 7 inches. The record stood 50 years.