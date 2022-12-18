ajc logo
X

Atlanta Marist’s convoy passes Marietta Mt. Bethel Christian

Sports
By Sports Bot
10 minutes ago

Atlanta Marist tipped and eventually toppled Marietta Mt. Bethel Christian 64-45 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup.

Recently on December 9, Atlanta Marist squared off with North Atlanta in a basketball game. For more, click here.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie in transfer portal7h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Hobbled Georgia Tech wins easily over Alabama State
5h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Dontae Smith announces return for fifth season
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Time for Falcons to see if Desmond Ridder is the next Matt Ryan

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Time for Falcons to see if Desmond Ridder is the next Matt Ryan

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons add Elijah Wilkinson to 53-man roster from injured reserve
6h ago
The Latest

Nerve-racking affair ends with Marietta Kell on top of Decatur Greenforest
10m ago
Winnsboro Winn outduels Watkinsville Oconee County in competitive clash
1h ago
Richmond Hill proves to be too much for Hilton Head Island
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
How to watch the World Cup finals in Atlanta - watch parties, TV channel and time.
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top