Atlanta Marist gallops past Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic

By Sports Bot
22 minutes ago

Atlanta Marist put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic in a 51-41 decision on February 3 in Georgia girls high school basketball.

Recently on January 27, Atlanta St Pius X Catholic squared off with Dunwoody in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

