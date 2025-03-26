AJC boys basketball all-metro teams

BOYS ALL-METRO TEAMS
ATLANTA/SOUTH FULTON
Player of the year: Zac Foster, Woodward Academy
Coach of the year: Brian Weeden, B.E.S.T. Academy
First team
F Deke Cooper, Woodward Academy, 6-6, Sr.
G Zac Foster, Woodward Academy, 6-4, Sr.
G Eric Chatfield, Pace Academy, 5-11, Sr.
G Sean Van Dorn, Tri-Cities, 6-6, Sr.
F Jalan Wingfield, Tri-Cities, 6-8, Jr.
Second team
F Chandler Bing, Pace Academy, 6-6, Sr.
G Jarvis Hayes Jr., Woodward Academy, 6-5, So.
G Tre Keith, Tri-Cities, 6-3, So.
F Ethan Carter, Hughes, 6-8, Sr.
G Davenport Cox, Mays, 6-5, Sr.
Honorable mention
Chane Bynum, KIPP Atlanta
Duor Duor, South Atlanta
Chris Jones, Douglass
Jacob Mickell, B.E.S.T. Academy
Joshua Mickell, B.E.S.T. Academy
COBB
Player of the year: Colben Landrew, Wheeler
Coach of the year: Larry Thompson, Wheeler
First team
G Caesar Burrows, Walton, 6-3, Sr.
F Tylis Jordan, Wheeler, 6-9, Sr.
F Colben Landrew, Wheeler, 6-5, Jr.
G Chase Lumpkin, McEachern, 6-3, So.
G Kota Suttle, Wheeler, 6-2, Jr.
Second team
F Brock Bass-Bonner, North Cobb Christian, 6-8, So.
G Zyree Brown, Pebblebrook, 5-10, Jr.
C Peter Julius, Mount Bethel Christian, 6-10, Fr.
G/F Asa Montgomery, Hillgrove, 6-5, So.
G Connor Staphylaris, Kell, 6-0, Sr.
Honorable mention
Christian Curl, McEachern
Andre Dupree, Allatoona
K.D. Hernandez, Walker
Bryson Jatta, Hillgrove
Kevin Savage III, Wheeler
DEKALB
Player of the year: Manny Green, Cedar Grove
Coach of the year: James Hartry, Tucker
First team
F Daniel Daramola, Greenforest Christian, 6-10, Sr.
F Manny Green, Cedar Grove, 6-6, Jr.
G C.J. Harper, Paideia, 6-4, Jr.
G JaKobe Williams, Tucker, 6-0, Sr.
F Orion Wilson, Greenforest Christian, 6-8, Sr.
Second team
F D’Marley Elliott, St. Pius, 6-6, Jr.
F Javonte Floyd, Cedar Grove, 6-9, Jr.
G Xavier Lewis, Columbia, 6-2, Sr.
W Owen Ritger, Marist, 6-9, Sr.
G Jason Welborn II, Decatur, 6-3, Jr.
Honorable mention
Thomas Glanton, Southwest DeKalb
Jalen Kelly, Towers
Ramadan Law, W.D. Mohammed
Zayd Muhammad, Columbia
Jackson Ushery, Southwest DeKalb
GWINNETT
Player of the year: Caleb Holt, Grayson
Coach of the year: Brandon Pickell, Duluth
First team
G Nasir Anderson, Norcross, 6-2, So.
G David Culbreath-Martin, Duluth, 6-0, Sr.
G Kiwane Garris Jr., Grayson, 6-5, Jr.
G Caleb Holt, Grayson, 6-6, Jr.
F Jacob Wilkins, Grayson, 6-8, Sr.
Second team
F Gideon Kamuelyu, Peachtree Ridge, 6-5, Jr.
G Dillon Nixon, Buford, 5-10, Jr.
F Braxton Rembert, Mill Creek, 6-6, Jr.
F Jaron Saulsberry, Norcross, 6-6, Jr.
F Amir Taylor, Grayson, 6-7, Sr.
Honorable mention
Kyle Carpenter, Buford
Mikey Carpenter, Greater Atlanta Christian
Amari Morgan, Lanier
Darius Styles, Archer
Carmelo Williams, Buford
NORTH FULTON
Player of the year: Caleb Wilson, Holy Innocents’
Coach of the year: Mario Mays, Holy Innocents’
First team
G Josh Dixon, Milton, 5-10, Sr.
G Greg Howard, St. Francis, 6-1, Sr.
F Devin Hutcherson, Holy Innocents’, 6-4, Jr.
G J.R. Leonard, Riverwood, 6-5, Sr.
F Caleb Wilson, Holy Innocents’, 6-10, Sr.
Second team
G Reynolds Escher, St. Francis, 6-1, Sr.
G Tatum Holmes, Johns Creek, 6-4, Jr.
W Daniel Ogunyemi, Milton, 6-7, Sr.
G Kam Stone, Centennial, 6-1, Sr.
G Kingston Whitty, Holy Innocents’, 6-2, Jr.
Honorable mention
Jaydon Cole, Milton
Jaylen Edgerton, Chattahoochee
Kyler Fox, Chattahoochee
Alex Lowry, King’s Ridge Christian
Avery White, Cambridge
SOUTHSIDE
Player of the year: Jared White, Sandy Creek
Coach of the year: Jon-Michael Nickerson, Sandy Creek
First team
G Zion Greene, McDonough, 6-3, Sr.
G Tim Prather, Jonesboro, 6-1, Sr.
F Nigel Thomas, Ola, 6-8, Sr.
G Jared White, Sandy Creek, 6-1, Sr.
G A.J. Williams, Dutchtown, 6-7, Fr.
Second team
F Maddox Melancon, Dutchtown, 6-6, Jr.
G Tyson Moore, Eagle’s Landing, 6-0, Sr.
W Caleb Peele, Union Grove, 6-5, Sr.
F Jordan Smith, Luella, 6-8, Sr.
F Qwes Williams, East Coweta, 6-8, Sr.
Honorable mention
Zaiden Greene, McDonough
Cortez Redding, Jonesboro
Tyler Jones, Locust Grove
Jacobi Robinson, Sandy Creek
Avohn Florence, Sandy Creek
About the Author
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Savannah’s bridge is anchored on the riverbank. So how could it topple?
The federal agency investigating Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse lists Savannah's Talmadge Bridge as susceptible to vessel strikes despite piers being located on riverbank.
Brewing at the CDC: Five top resignations and ‘potentially catastrophic’ cuts
The Atlanta-based CDC is already dealing with hundreds of laid-off staff and restrictions on communication that make it difficult for some to accomplish their basic work.
How Atlanta played a role in the record-breaking ‘Othello on Broadway’ revival
The revival of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, directed by Kenny Leon, breaks Broadway records.