High School Sports
High School Sports

AJC boys basketball all-metro teams

Wheeler's Colben Landrew - the AJC's Cobb County player of the year - reacts during the second half of the GHSA Class 6A boys semifinals at the Georgia State Convocation Center, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Atlanta. Wheeler won 68-53 over Grayson. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Wheeler's Colben Landrew - the AJC's Cobb County player of the year - reacts during the second half of the GHSA Class 6A boys semifinals at the Georgia State Convocation Center, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Atlanta. Wheeler won 68-53 over Grayson. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

BOYS ALL-METRO TEAMS

ATLANTA/SOUTH FULTON

Player of the year: Zac Foster, Woodward Academy

Coach of the year: Brian Weeden, B.E.S.T. Academy

First team

F Deke Cooper, Woodward Academy, 6-6, Sr.

G Zac Foster, Woodward Academy, 6-4, Sr.

G Eric Chatfield, Pace Academy, 5-11, Sr.

G Sean Van Dorn, Tri-Cities, 6-6, Sr.

F Jalan Wingfield, Tri-Cities, 6-8, Jr.

Second team

F Chandler Bing, Pace Academy, 6-6, Sr.

G Jarvis Hayes Jr., Woodward Academy, 6-5, So.

G Tre Keith, Tri-Cities, 6-3, So.

F Ethan Carter, Hughes, 6-8, Sr.

G Davenport Cox, Mays, 6-5, Sr.

Honorable mention

Chane Bynum, KIPP Atlanta

Duor Duor, South Atlanta

Chris Jones, Douglass

Jacob Mickell, B.E.S.T. Academy

Joshua Mickell, B.E.S.T. Academy

COBB

Player of the year: Colben Landrew, Wheeler

Coach of the year: Larry Thompson, Wheeler

First team

G Caesar Burrows, Walton, 6-3, Sr.

F Tylis Jordan, Wheeler, 6-9, Sr.

F Colben Landrew, Wheeler, 6-5, Jr.

G Chase Lumpkin, McEachern, 6-3, So.

G Kota Suttle, Wheeler, 6-2, Jr.

Second team

F Brock Bass-Bonner, North Cobb Christian, 6-8, So.

G Zyree Brown, Pebblebrook, 5-10, Jr.

C Peter Julius, Mount Bethel Christian, 6-10, Fr.

G/F Asa Montgomery, Hillgrove, 6-5, So.

G Connor Staphylaris, Kell, 6-0, Sr.

Honorable mention

Christian Curl, McEachern

Andre Dupree, Allatoona

K.D. Hernandez, Walker

Bryson Jatta, Hillgrove

Kevin Savage III, Wheeler

DEKALB

Player of the year: Manny Green, Cedar Grove

Coach of the year: James Hartry, Tucker

First team

F Daniel Daramola, Greenforest Christian, 6-10, Sr.

F Manny Green, Cedar Grove, 6-6, Jr.

G C.J. Harper, Paideia, 6-4, Jr.

G JaKobe Williams, Tucker, 6-0, Sr.

F Orion Wilson, Greenforest Christian, 6-8, Sr.

Second team

F D’Marley Elliott, St. Pius, 6-6, Jr.

F Javonte Floyd, Cedar Grove, 6-9, Jr.

G Xavier Lewis, Columbia, 6-2, Sr.

W Owen Ritger, Marist, 6-9, Sr.

G Jason Welborn II, Decatur, 6-3, Jr.

Honorable mention

Thomas Glanton, Southwest DeKalb

Jalen Kelly, Towers

Ramadan Law, W.D. Mohammed

Zayd Muhammad, Columbia

Jackson Ushery, Southwest DeKalb

GWINNETT

Player of the year: Caleb Holt, Grayson

Coach of the year: Brandon Pickell, Duluth

First team

G Nasir Anderson, Norcross, 6-2, So.

G David Culbreath-Martin, Duluth, 6-0, Sr.

G Kiwane Garris Jr., Grayson, 6-5, Jr.

G Caleb Holt, Grayson, 6-6, Jr.

F Jacob Wilkins, Grayson, 6-8, Sr.

Second team

F Gideon Kamuelyu, Peachtree Ridge, 6-5, Jr.

G Dillon Nixon, Buford, 5-10, Jr.

F Braxton Rembert, Mill Creek, 6-6, Jr.

F Jaron Saulsberry, Norcross, 6-6, Jr.

F Amir Taylor, Grayson, 6-7, Sr.

Honorable mention

Kyle Carpenter, Buford

Mikey Carpenter, Greater Atlanta Christian

Amari Morgan, Lanier

Darius Styles, Archer

Carmelo Williams, Buford

NORTH FULTON

Player of the year: Caleb Wilson, Holy Innocents’

Coach of the year: Mario Mays, Holy Innocents’

First team

G Josh Dixon, Milton, 5-10, Sr.

G Greg Howard, St. Francis, 6-1, Sr.

F Devin Hutcherson, Holy Innocents’, 6-4, Jr.

G J.R. Leonard, Riverwood, 6-5, Sr.

F Caleb Wilson, Holy Innocents’, 6-10, Sr.

Second team

G Reynolds Escher, St. Francis, 6-1, Sr.

G Tatum Holmes, Johns Creek, 6-4, Jr.

W Daniel Ogunyemi, Milton, 6-7, Sr.

G Kam Stone, Centennial, 6-1, Sr.

G Kingston Whitty, Holy Innocents’, 6-2, Jr.

Honorable mention

Jaydon Cole, Milton

Jaylen Edgerton, Chattahoochee

Kyler Fox, Chattahoochee

Alex Lowry, King’s Ridge Christian

Avery White, Cambridge

SOUTHSIDE

Player of the year: Jared White, Sandy Creek

Coach of the year: Jon-Michael Nickerson, Sandy Creek

First team

G Zion Greene, McDonough, 6-3, Sr.

G Tim Prather, Jonesboro, 6-1, Sr.

F Nigel Thomas, Ola, 6-8, Sr.

G Jared White, Sandy Creek, 6-1, Sr.

G A.J. Williams, Dutchtown, 6-7, Fr.

Second team

F Maddox Melancon, Dutchtown, 6-6, Jr.

G Tyson Moore, Eagle’s Landing, 6-0, Sr.

W Caleb Peele, Union Grove, 6-5, Sr.

F Jordan Smith, Luella, 6-8, Sr.

F Qwes Williams, East Coweta, 6-8, Sr.

Honorable mention

Zaiden Greene, McDonough

Cortez Redding, Jonesboro

Tyler Jones, Locust Grove

Jacobi Robinson, Sandy Creek

Avohn Florence, Sandy Creek

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

North Oconee guard Justin Wise (2) - the AJC's Class 4A player of the year - drives against Pace Academy forward Gavin Fountain (25) during the second half in the GHSA boys Class 4A championship at the Macon Centreplex, Thursday, March, 6, 2025, in Macon, Ga. North Oconee won 60-51. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

AJC boys basketball all-state teams

1h ago

AJC girls basketball all-metro teams

1h ago

AJC girls basketball all-state teams

1h ago

The Latest

Creekside guard C’India Dennis (1) makes a move against Jackson Atlanta guard Cayden Cornish (3) during the second half in the GHSA Girls 4A State Championship at the Macon Centreplex, Thursday, March, 6, 2025, in Macon, Ga. Creekside won 57-47. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

AJC girls basketball all-metro teams

1h ago

AJC boys basketball all-state teams

1h ago

AJC girls basketball all-state teams

1h ago

Featured

Savannah's Talmadge Bridge sits just downriver from the Georgia Ports Authority cargo ship terminals. The span was recently listed in a NTSB report among those that are at risk for vessel strike following the March 2024 collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Savannah’s bridge is anchored on the riverbank. So how could it topple?

The federal agency investigating Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse lists Savannah's Talmadge Bridge as susceptible to vessel strikes despite piers being located on riverbank.

Brewing at the CDC: Five top resignations and ‘potentially catastrophic’ cuts

The Atlanta-based CDC is already dealing with hundreds of laid-off staff and restrictions on communication that make it difficult for some to accomplish their basic work.

How Atlanta played a role in the record-breaking ‘Othello on Broadway’ revival

The revival of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, directed by Kenny Leon, breaks Broadway records.