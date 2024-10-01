4 Questions with Woodstock head coach Dan Devine

Today’s interviewee is Woodstock coach Dan Devine, whose team defeated 20-point favorite Creekview 28-21 last week. Woodstock is 5-1, the Wolverines’ best start since 2000. They had lost 22 consecutive games when they hired Devine before the 2023 season. He had been West Forsyth’s defensive coordinator. Devine’s first Woodstock team was 2-8. Devine has been a Georgia head coach one other time, at North Springs, where his team was 6-5 in his lone season after finishing 1-9 the year before. Devine is from Yorktown, N.Y., and played college football at Gardner-Webb.

1. Tell us about the Creekview game. How was it won? “The Creekview game was a huge moment in our current season but also in our football history here at Woodstock. Having never beaten them in our history and this one being such a big region game, we were so proud of our players and coaches and their efforts on Saturday. With the hurricane and weather bumping it to Saturday, our players never wavered and gave great effort for four quarters. Our players have really responded all year and have been focused on each task at hand. By no means have we done anything yet, but we are proud of how far we’ve come thus far.”

2. What has the 5-1 start meant to the school? What’s the reaction been like in the community? “The win not only was a big one in the region standings. I think it also shows that we can compete in it. We knew going in we would have to play a sound and mistake-free game, and our guys responded. The response from our administration, community and alumni has been amazing, with players and coaches from nearly a decade ago reaching out in support. Pretty awesome to see.”