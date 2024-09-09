4 Questions with Toombs County head coach Buddy Martin

Today’s interviewee is Toombs County coach Buddy Martin, whose team defeated Rome 33-29 last week. Toombs County is ranked No. 1 in Class A Division I. Martin, a Florida native, is in his ninth season at Toombs, his second as head coach.

1. What gave you the edge against Rome? “Any time you have two good football teams playing each other, turnovers will be a big part, and we were able to secure a couple of those that helped. At the end of the day, we’ve got a physical football team, a veteran football team and some older guys that made a bunch of plays, and we’ve got a community that supports and believes in us. Our guys got after it. They’ve got grit and toughness. They think they can play with anybody. The focus on our end was not on Rome, per se, but being the best team we can be. They know that if you want to win a state championship, you have to go on the road and win close football games like that. I was proud of our guys.”

2. The victory was Toombs County’s first in history over a top-10 team from a higher classification. How would you rank this accomplishment to others that you’ve had at Toombs, and why did you take on this challenge? “I don’t sit around ranking wins a lot, but you have to think about the two we had last year. Beating Appling County [31-28 when Appling was ranked No. 2] was a big accomplishment with the plays we made at the end of that game to kick a field goal to win it. Then to go to Thomson where we were told we didn’t have a chance and win that game [41-30 in the Class 2A second round when Thomson was ranked No. 1] in kind of a dominant fashion in the second half. Then you look at this one. Nobody gave us a chance again. This is not a game I was excited about playing. We scheduled it late. We were looking for another game. I have a ton of respect for Coach [John] Reid and I know the history of Rome football. It’s a four-and-a-half-hour road trip. That’s part of the reason I scheduled it. Last season we had a four-hour road trip to Rockmart [in the quarterfinals] and started that game very slow and got in panic catchup mode. I wanted to get back on the road and get that taste out of our mouths. We told them Monday it’s a playoff game. It’s going to take our best to win, so get locked in. It was a huge win for us. I’m glad it’s now part of our history.”