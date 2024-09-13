4 Questions with PSN color commentator, recruiting analyst Rusty Mansell

Today’s interviewee is Rusty Mansell, who will provide color commentary for tonight’s Buford-Douglas County game on Peachtree Sports Network. Mansell is a recruiting analyst for On3 and owner/publisher of DawgHQ.

1. We’re going to bet this game has more major D-I players than any you’ve ever covered as a color commentator. What are you most looking forward to about it? “I was on this game as quick as I could book it. I knew without a doubt, this would be as physical a football game as you get. I know both coaches, I know the pride of both of them. It is going to be a buckle your helmet the moment you get off the bus. This game reminds me of the Buford-Lee County state final a few years ago. I knew it would be fast and physical. I expect this to be a four-quarter game. Talent-wise, I am not sure the exact amount of D-I kids, but I have the Stephenson-M.L. King Blake Tibbs game in mind as far as talent. That game lived up to every ounce of hype. I still remember the energy of that entire night. This one needs no hype. This is one of the best football games in the country for a reason.”

2. By GHSF Daily’s count, this game features 19 juniors or seniors who are either ranked in the top 400 nationally in their class or who have committed to Power 4 Conferences. Could you name perhaps one off each team that you’d say really makes the team go? Might not be the best prospect, but a guy that really impresses you as a high school football player/baller? “For me with Douglas County, it is James Johnson. He impacts the game in all three phases. He is a weapon. Johnny White compares his impact on the field to Eric Berry. That tells you a lot. [Johnson recently committed to Southern Cal.] With so many high-level prospects on each team, I love the old-school play of Buford middle linebacker Mantrez Walker. He is a downhill linebacker that has to take on the o-line and be the glue in the middle for the Wolves. They have other players higher rated on their team, but to me they start with No. 8. He makes them go on defense because he is seeking contact the minute the game starts.” [Walker is committed to Colorado.]