4 Questions with Pope WR John Stuetzer

2. What was the reason behind leaving your hometown of Goodyear, Ariz., and coming to play for Clarke Central? What has it been like getting to know a whole new team for your final season of high school ball? “Just kind of getting the different environment of football, you know. It was kind of hard leaving my team in Arizona, but out here, they welcomed me. They’re very welcoming, and they played a big role. I came here with my friend/brother, so we both kind of just stuck with each other the whole time, and it just kind of all worked out. It’s been pretty much the same [as my old school]. I’d say football is football.”

3. Being a senior, how do you feel you have progressed as a player throughout the years? “I just got smarter, I got bigger, got stronger, faster, quicker and just learning how to read coverage better. I feel like my freshman, sophomore and junior year I just kind of went out there and played instead of watching films. I feel like now I’m more prepared mentally, and I know how to study film and what to look at in a defense. I feel like I do well [with] feeling pressure and knowing where the pressure comes from, stepping in the pocket, rolling out of the pocket. I feel like I can do better [with] just trying to quicken out my drop a little bit and try to get the ball in my hands a little faster. I would think that [my freshman self] would be happy with myself today and that I worked hard.”

4. What led you to your college commitment? What was different about Boise State? Was there a reason behind committing on your 18th birthday? “Boise State, that was my third offer, and I just always had a feeling. Ever since I stepped on campus, I was like, ‘Yeah, this is definitely a place I want to be at.’ They’re all welcoming, they’re really good coaching, and it’s all about brotherhood there. They have a really good community behind it. So, it all worked out. It’s going to be better. I can see family more, and they can come to more of my games, stuff like that. And nobody knew I was going to commit. Everybody kept asking me questions about when I was going to commit, and I just didn’t reply. I just, surprisingly, popped it and just did it on my birthday [Aug. 20].”

