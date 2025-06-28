Yanks' Ian Hamilton, frustrated with himself, stares down A's rookie Jacob Wilson

Nation & World News
New York Yankees pitcher Ian Hamilton reacts on his way to the dugout during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Yankees pitcher Ian Hamilton reacts on his way to the dugout during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees reliever Ian Hamilton and Athletics rookie Jacob Wilson had a weird stare down at the end of the top of the seventh inning of New York's 7-0 loss Saturday.

With the Yankees trailing 4-0, Hamilton gave up a two-out single to Denzel Clarke and walked Lawrence Butler. Wilson followed with a comebacker and Hamilton, after making an underhand toss to first, stared at Wilson. The 23-year-old stared back at the 30-year-old right-hander.

“I was having a bad inning,” Hamilton said. “A little emotional and got the ball, and then kind of looked in at him and then told him to run. ... He just wasn't running out of the box. I was upset with the inning and then that was that. Then he asked me what I said and I just walked off."

Wilson is hitting .340, second in the major leagues to New York's Aaron Judge, who is at .354.

“It’s baseball and sometimes things get hot. It’s part of the game and no hard feelings,” Wilson said. “As players, you get frustrated and no hard feelings, like I said. No big deal.”

Athletics' Jacob Wilson watches the pitcher while on deck during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Friday, June 20, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Sara Nevis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Baltimore Orioles catcher Maverick Handley reacts after colliding with New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 22, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

