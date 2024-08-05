4 Questions with Perry head coach Kevin Smith

Today’s interviewee is Perry coach Kevin Smith, whose team won Class 4A last season for the Houston County school’s first football championship in history. Perry went 13-2 and beat Stockbridge 38-27 in the title game. Smith, a LaGrange native, is in his eight season as Perry’s head coach and 25th on the sidelines for Houston County schools.

1. What has the community of Perry been like since your team won the state championship in December? “I tell you, it’s been just great. That was a fairy-tale ending to a great season. We are just so humbled and grateful to have achieved that. It was just a dream to win that championship game and see how much it meant to the Perry community. I was part of some successful teams as an assistant, and to now be the head coach of a championship team – wow, it’s been amazing. Our town has been so excited, and our fans can’t wait for this season to start.” [Perry opens the season Aug. 17 against Baldwin at Fort Valley State in the six-game Gridiron Classic.]

2. How do you replace some of the star players that graduated this spring and helped lead your team to that championship? “We don’t really try to replace guys. We want upcoming players to be themselves and not have the pressure of replacing a specific guy. We do have a lot of players who got in a lot of snaps last season, so we have a lot of game experience coming back, but we just want to see what guys are going to step into those natural leadership roles that you have to have. We don’t go into any season looking to replace or reload. Our approach is just the next man up, and we hope guys are prepared to step into their new role. We want to keep pushing the bar of expectations higher every year.” [Perry wide receiver Dakarai Anderson, the Region 2-4A player of the year, signed with Cincinnati. First-team all-region quarterback Colter Ginn is a walk-on at Georgia. Of Perry’s 24 all-region players, 13 were seniors, nine were juniors, and two were sophomores. Perry returns Georgia Power 100 running back Ahmad Gordon.]