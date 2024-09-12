4 Questions with North Oconee wide receiver Landon Roldan

Today’s interviewee is North Oconee wide receiver Landon Roldan, who had eight receptions for 196 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-13 victory over Clarke Central last week. Roldan committed to Georgia in June over offers from Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Central Michigan and Air Force. He is the first player from North Oconee to receive a full-ride scholarship from Georgia. North Oconee, ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, plays No. 2 Jefferson of Class 3A on Friday night.
1. What does it mean for you to walk off the field having had a game as successful as last week? How do you stay focused going into another big game against Jefferson this week? “I was pretty happy after those stats and everything, but it wouldn’t have happened without my teammates. And with a great game plan, I was able to accomplish it. Definitely my speed [is my strength]. Trying to break down the top of the route is what I’ve struggled with, so I’ve been trying to work on that. I’m just [going] to continue to focus on the little things and execute the game plan again and go and play hard. [The expectation] is definitely to go out there and get a start early, jump fast like we did against Clarke, and get a lead.”
2. What style of receiver would you say that you are? “I’d probably say a deep-ball threat, just because of my speed. I’m able to get over the top of a bunch of DBs. [Coaches] compare me to Ladd McConkey [former Georgia receiver now with the Los Angeles Chargers] because he kind of compares to me with size and everything. and he has speed as well. I like watching Ladd, but also Davante Adams [of the Las Vegas Raiders] because his route running is really good. I think about the little things, like route running and the little details to it, so working on that has definitely improved.”
3. What was it like going from very minimal offers to being offered a scholarship by the No. 1 team in the nation? “It definitely happened fast. It was probably a two- or three-month span. I went to a few camps and got my name out there. And then I went to a Georgia camp, and they really liked me and invited me back to another one. I finished the camp, and Kirby [Smart] came up to me and started talking with me, and that was when he told me I had the full ride. And after that, I went up to [North Oconee coach Tyler Aurandt] and my dad and told them. They were super excited. I was very happy. It was always the dream. My entire family was happy for me, and they were really thrilled.”
4. How does it feel to be the first player from North Oconee that will play for UGA on scholarship, and how do you think this is encouraging to other athletes? “It’s pretty exciting being the first, but I know there’s going to be more behind me. Especially with Khamari [Brooks, an edge rusher], he’s got a big road ahead of him. So I don’t think I will be the only one. You can always accomplish your dreams. A few family members, like little cousins, and everything [look up to me] because they love Georgia too. So me getting to go play there is pretty happy for them. I know I’ll get developed really well [at Georgia]. They’ll definitely put me in the weight room. I’ll get bigger and stronger and faster, so I’m excited to develop.”
