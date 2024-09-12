4 Questions with North Oconee wide receiver Landon Roldan

Today’s interviewee is North Oconee wide receiver Landon Roldan, who had eight receptions for 196 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-13 victory over Clarke Central last week. Roldan committed to Georgia in June over offers from Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Central Michigan and Air Force. He is the first player from North Oconee to receive a full-ride scholarship from Georgia. North Oconee, ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, plays No. 2 Jefferson of Class 3A on Friday night.

1. What does it mean for you to walk off the field having had a game as successful as last week? How do you stay focused going into another big game against Jefferson this week? “I was pretty happy after those stats and everything, but it wouldn’t have happened without my teammates. And with a great game plan, I was able to accomplish it. Definitely my speed [is my strength]. Trying to break down the top of the route is what I’ve struggled with, so I’ve been trying to work on that. I’m just [going] to continue to focus on the little things and execute the game plan again and go and play hard. [The expectation] is definitely to go out there and get a start early, jump fast like we did against Clarke, and get a lead.”

2. What style of receiver would you say that you are? “I’d probably say a deep-ball threat, just because of my speed. I’m able to get over the top of a bunch of DBs. [Coaches] compare me to Ladd McConkey [former Georgia receiver now with the Los Angeles Chargers] because he kind of compares to me with size and everything. and he has speed as well. I like watching Ladd, but also Davante Adams [of the Las Vegas Raiders] because his route running is really good. I think about the little things, like route running and the little details to it, so working on that has definitely improved.”