4 Questions with Milton head coach Ben Reaves Jr.

Today’s interviewee is Milton coach Ben Reaves Jr., whose team won Class 7A last season in Reaves’ second year as the Eagles’ coach. Milton will be in Class 5A this season. The Eagles have top-10 preseason national rankings in MaxPreps and High School Football America. They will play Buford in their Aug. 16 opener at home.

1. Having had an offseason to let the 2023 season sink in, what was the legacy and/or storyline of that team? What stood out as most memorable? “There are so many moments from last year’s season that will always stick out as memorable, but I think what sticks out most is also what makes our sport of high school football so special. Last year’s team was overlooked and doubted up until the final second ticked off the clock, and we held that trophy up on the stage. At Milton, we teach three main core values: Brotherhood, Relentless Effort and Competitive Toughness, also known as B.E.T. To see a team doubted and labeled underdogs over and over again, but then see that same team make a decision collectively to buy in to the values we teach and live them daily, made 2023 a season I’ll never forget. And as a coach, it was such a good reminder that not only is high school football the greatest team sport on this planet, but if you truly buy into the concept of TEAM and doing whatever it takes at all costs to not let the guy to the left or to the right down, then seemingly unachievable goals and dreams can become realities.” [Ranked No. 10 entering the playoffs, Milton was a 13-point underdog against No. 3 Colquitt County in the quarterfinals, a four-point underdog against No. 6 Grayson in the semifinals and an eight-point underdog against No. 2 Walton in the final, according to the Maxwell Ratings.]

2. What’s the scouting report on this year’s team? Where do you feel you’ll be pretty good, and what are the question marks? “This team is returning 18 out of 22 starters from last year’s state championship team. But just like I’m preaching to our guys daily, I do not know what the scouting report will read yet because nothing we/they did in 2023 will carry over to 2024. We have to walk back out on the field game one against Buford and prove it. I know what the scouting report should read with the talent and experience we have back, but it starts with us as coaches and then trickles down to the players to make sure the scouting report on us reads the way it should and we become the same team on the field that we are on paper.” [Led by quarterback Luke Nickel (Miami) and wide receiver C.J. Wiley (Florida), Milton has eight seniors who have committed to major Division I programs.]