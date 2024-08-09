4 Questions with Bowdon head coach Rich Fendley

Today’s interviewee is Bowdon coach Rich Fendley, whose team has won consecutive Class A Division II titles. Bowdon opens at home Aug. 16 against Fellowship Christian, a Class 2A quarterfinal team last season.

1. With some time to let the 2023 season sink in, what was the legacy or storyline of last year’s team? What were the turning points? “The legacy is it is extremely hard to go back-to-back titles, especially from losing 17 starters from the 2022 title team. The turning points were going from the 0-2 start to winning 13 in a row. The game of the year was the comeback win over Greene County. We were down nine points with six minutes left in the fourth quarter. We found a way to win and got ourselves back to the title game.”

2. What’s the scouting report on this year’s team? Where do you feel you’ll be pretty good, and what are the question marks? “We have three good running backs, three of our top four receivers are back, and our offensive line is back. The question mark on offense is the QB position. We have senior Charles Maxell and sophomore Conner Daniel taking snaps. We feel good about both of them, but can they fill Kyler McGrinn’s shoes? On defense, we have our line returning as well as three linebackers that combined for 310 tackles last year. Our question mark will be our secondary and our depth on the defensive line.” [McGrinn rushed for 2,186 yards and passed for 1,968 last season. He is now a freshman at Jacksonville State and playing safety.]