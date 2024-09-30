4 Questions: Lovett coach Mike Muschamp discusses flooded campus, team’s 6-0 start

3. Lovett is having a good season. What would you tell people about your team? “We have a really good group. They came together this summer and really bonded during camp. Camp was especially rough due to the heat we had, and we had a bunch of things that happened on campus that made it even more of a challenge. I think that has helped us, one, come together even more, and two, handle the adversity that comes in every game. This flood is just another example of the challenges that we have had to handle. This group has answered in every situation that has been thrown our way so far. We’ve been fortunate to have success through it all. Hungry and humble is our approach, and we will need to be both as we continue through this season.”

4. The Class 3A-A private division is new. What are your thoughts on this setup? What is the ideal solution in your mind, or is this it? “I do think that the GHSA needs to have an investigative branch that investigates all of the transfers. I want to win as badly as the next coach. Our job as coaches is to develop our program and the players in our program so that we have a chance year in and year out to have success. When our quarterback graduates, it is up to us to have developed the next guy, not go get someone else’s quarterback. Our job is to take the guys who show up on July 24 or 25 and make the best team we can from them. Maybe that is naïve, but the current situation, to me, is out of hand. I know that doesn’t answer the question, but I think if we get a handle on the transfer situation, we may be able to get a better grip on reclassification.”

