2024 Volleyball State Championship Preview

MAKING HISTORY

Class 3A and Class 1A are the only two finals that are guaranteed to crown a first-ever state champ with Calhoun and Jefferson clashing in Class 3A and Gordon Lee facing Elite Scholar’s Academy in Class A. Jefferson scored a 3-2 win over Chestatee in the quarterfinals and then punched its finals berth with a 3-0 win over White County. Calhoun—which opened its season with six-straight losses, has now won six-straight matches. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 3-1 win over Richmond Academy in the semifinals. Following the Class 3A finals on Saturday, defending Class A state champion Mt. Pisgah will take on Hebron Christian in the Class A-3A Private finals. Hebron Christian is riding a 21-match win-streak and is one win away from its third all-time title and first since 2019. As for Mt. Pisgah, the Patriots outlasted rival Mount Paran 3-2 in the semifinals.

Saturday’s fifth and final match—Class 5A—will pair 10-time state champion Woodward Academy and last year’s Class 6A state-runner up and five-time state champion Pope in the most decorated showdown of all the finals. Pope’s last state title came in 2022, while Woodward Academy is on the cusp of snapping a championship-drought that dates back to 2010.

Class A finalist Gordon Lee carries a 19-match win-streak into the finals and a 41-5 overall record and the Trojans’ opponent Elite Scholar’s Academy is 27-7 with an eight-match win-streak and a flawless record within Class A competition this season.

Monday’s final matchup will stage seven-time defending state champion Pace Academy against Cartersville—which sits one win away from its first-ever state title. The Knights defeated Marist 3-1 in the semifinals and juniors Lawson Monroe (27) and Rebecca McCloskey (23) combined for 50 of the team’s 60 kills.