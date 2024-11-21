High School Sports
High School Sports

10 Georgia high school football teams seeking first trip to quarterfinals

081722 Johns Creek, Ga.: Cherokee Bluff head coach Tommy Jones during their game against Kell at Johns Creek high school Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in Johns Creek, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

081722 Johns Creek, Ga.: Cherokee Bluff head coach Tommy Jones during their game against Kell at Johns Creek high school Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in Johns Creek, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By
Updated 42 minutes ago

Ten of the 128 remaining playoff teams have never made it to the quarterfinals or further. They’re a win away. Cherokee Bluff is playing Luella, guaranteeing at least one first-time quarterfinalist. Cherokee Bluff also is the only one of the 10 that is favored to win this week by the computer Maxwell Ratings.

Cambridge

Cherokee Bluff

King’s Ridge Christian

Lakeside (Evans)

Luella

Ola

Providence Christian

Sumter County

Temple

Whitefield Academy

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenn Finch

GHSA playoffs first-round highlights: Down goes Gainesville, Cedartown
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Class A Div. 1 Blog: Playoff Primer; Region 2 sends seven teams into bracket
Placeholder Image

Credit: Adam Krohn

Class 3A-A Private: Round 1 games to watch
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Class 3A playoffs: The favorite, the bracket-buster and a bit of traveling
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: For the AJC

Q&A: Irwin County coach discusses first-round win, tiebreakers, reclassification27m ago
GHSA football playoffs second round schedule
Q&A: Julian Lewis discusses pressure, gives advice to other elite recruits
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

Jose Ibarra sentenced to life without parole for Laken Riley’s murder
Coca-Cola’s AI holiday ad sparks controversy for not being the ‘real thing’
OPINION
‘Let the child be a child.’ Readers react to mom’s arrest after son roams alone