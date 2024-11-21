10 Georgia high school football teams seeking first trip to quarterfinals

Ten of the 128 remaining playoff teams have never made it to the quarterfinals or further. They’re a win away. Cherokee Bluff is playing Luella, guaranteeing at least one first-time quarterfinalist. Cherokee Bluff also is the only one of the 10 that is favored to win this week by the computer Maxwell Ratings.
Cambridge
Cherokee Bluff
King’s Ridge Christian
Lakeside (Evans)
Luella
Ola
Providence Christian
Sumter County
Temple
Whitefield Academy
