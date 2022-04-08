Woodward Academy girls lose in State Champions Invitational semifinals

Sara Lewis added 13 points for Woodward Academy. She and Bowles combined to score the War Eagles’ first 22 points.

The State Champions Invitational, in its first season, brings together four boys teams and four girls teams that are National Federation of State High School Associations members and won sanctioned championships in their states. The championship games will be played Saturday, with the Lake Highland girls meeting Sidwell Friends (D.C.) at 10 a.m. on ESPNU, and the Auburn (Wash.) boys taking on Calvary Christian (Fla.) at noon on ESPN2.

Woodward Academy took its only lead on a layup by Bowles that made it 14-12 with 11 seconds remaining in the first quarter, but Lake Highland scored at the buzzer for a 14-14 tie at the end of the period.

Lake Highland took control with a 15-3 run to open the second quarter that built a 29-17 lead. Woodward Academy closed the gap to 29-24 on a basket inside by MacKenzie Moring, but that was as close as the War Eagles would get the rest of the way.

Lake Highland held a 55-46 lead entering the fourth quarter and pulled away by outscoring the War Eagles 26-11 over the final eight minutes.

Lake Highland had only seven players available, because of injuries, but all of them scored and five were in double figures. Eleecia Carter led the way with 20 points, followed by Lexi Blue with 17, Camila De Pool Masionet with 12 and Bri Rivera with 11. Nyla Harris, a four-star recruit who has signed with Louisville, finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Woodward Academy - 14-17-15-11 - 57

Lake Highland Prep - 14-25-16-26 - 81

Woodward Academy (57)

Sydney Bowles 24, Sara Lewis 13, MacKenzie Moring 6, Kennedie Mosley 2, Anna Wylder 6, Kameron Herring 2, Delaney Cooper 2, Rhian Richardson 2, Zoe Scott, Miranda Merchant, Tayonna Martin, Kayla Whitner, Keely Chapman.

Lake Highland Prep (81)

Eleecia Carter 20, Camila De Pool Masionet 12, Lexi Blue 17, Sierra Godbolt 9, Nyla Harris 10, Bri Rivera 11, Frances Liffey 2.