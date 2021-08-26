Will ‘TitleTown’ shed new light on Valdosta saga?

Nub Nelson, former director of the Valdosta Touchdown Club, thinks that Valdosta fans tuning into “TitleTown” to play armchair detective likely will waste their time.

Nelson is responsible for the “Funny Money” recording that played a central role in the GHSA’s investigation into Propst. The recordings, which featured Propst allegedly asking for illegal inducements for his players, provided much of the evidence in the case.

Regardless of what footage comes from “TitleTown,” there’s no chance the GHSA revisits its investigation into Valdosta.

“The violations are well-documented, and the entire appeal process was exhausted,” GHSA executive director Robin Hines said in email correspondence. “The decision was made from the office, the appellate board and the board of trustees. ... This issue has been investigated, adjudicated and closed.”

Sciavicco said the GHSA never asked for his Valdosta footage.

“I was shocked that we were never once reached out to,” Sciavicco said. “You would think, ‘Hey, these people have 5-7 cameras, over 20 microphones, seven days a week for almost eight months,’ but there was never once one person to reach out us.”

When asked why the GHSA never requested footage from Sciavicco, Hines said, “We had no need to reach out to any producer or show.”

Propst has made few public comments since the Valdosta fallout, citing the advice of his attorneys to stay quiet. But based on Sciavicco’s opinions of Propst and the controversy at Valdosta, “TitleTown” could be perceived as Propst’s side of the story.

“I’ll stand here today and tell you he’s a good guy,” Sciavicco said of Propst. “As far as the ins and outs about why there were players ruled ineligible, and the fines, stuff like that — I think you’ll see and understand better why there was such an uproar about the lack of evidence.”

Ware County coach Jason Strickland doesn’t think a show should be centered around the controversial Propst, but he understands why.

“Unfortunately, negativity in our society is what sells,” Strickland said via text message.

Nelson, offering a spoiler alert, is confident that any footage of the “Funny Money” conversation that might exist won’t be shown in “TitleTown.”

“I had my attorney write (Sciavicco) a letter advising him that if he cannot produce a signature where I’ve released any kind of rights outside of the 20-minute interview he paid me for, we’ve got a problem,” Nelson said. “I’m pretty sure (Sciavicco and Propst) are working together on this, so I doubt very seriously you’ll find anything that’s going to further incriminate Rush.”

Meanwhile, the Georgia Professional Standards Committee is conducting its second major investigation into Propst in as many years. In 2019, the GPSC suspended Propst’s teaching certificate for more than a year while investigating allegations of wrongdoing at Colquitt County, where Propst was coaching. Propst regained his certificate and claimed vindication for his firing. Propst expects the same at Valdosta, saying the truth will come out.