Valdosta investigates Propst, allegations of ‘funny money’

Valdosta Schools superintendent Dr. Todd Cason confirmed Monday to WALB-TV in Albany that his district was investigating Nelson’s allegations and had contacted ’'the appropriate agencies.’'

Georgia High School Association executive director Robin Hines confirmed Wednesday that the school district had contacted his office but said no GHSA investigation is imminent.

“There’s nothing for us to investigate at this point,’' Hines said. “We don’t deal on accusations.’'

Hines said the GHSA would become involved if there were ’'some proof of wrongdoing.’'

Nelson’s deposition indicated that Cason reported some of the allegations to the Georgia Professional Standards Commission, although Cason told the Albany station that he was unaware if complaints had been filed to the PSC.

Nelson alleged that Propst ’'facilitated’' the move to Georgia of Garcia, a four-star recruit now enrolled at the University of Miami. The GHSA declared Garcia ineligible at Valdosta after he played one game, which Valdosta was forced to forfeit, ruling that Garcia did not make a legal move into the Valdosta district. That decision was not related to payments or recruiting. Garcia later transferred legally to Grayson and led that program to the Class 7A championship.

Nelson said that Propst met with him within weeks of being hired last April to discuss ’'funny money’' that Nelson indicated Propst intended to use to secure players transferring to Valdosta.

“He gets up from his desk, walks around, and shuts the door,’' Nelson said. “He says, ‘Now, I don’t know how you are going to feel about this, but I want to be truthful. We need some funny money.’ And I said, ‘How much funny money you need?’ He goes, ‘I don’t know; $15,000. I always need to keep at least $10,000 cash right here in my desk drawer.’ ’'

Propst is one of the nation’s most widely known, successful and controversial high school football coaches. He won five state titles at Hoover High in Alabama before coming to Colquitt County in Moultrie in 2008. He led Colquitt to undefeated state championship seasons in 2014 and 2015 and put the Packers in the state semifinals nine of his last 10 seasons.

Colquitt County fired Propst after the 2018 season despite a 14-1 record and fifth trip to a state championship game. Colquitt superintendent Doug Howell accused Propst of providing medication to players, owing back taxes and losing control of the team, accusations that Propst denied.

Propst lost his Georgia teaching certificate but regained it from the PSC last year, calling it “vindication,” days before Valdosta offered him the job. Valdosta reached the Class 6A semifinals last fall in Propst’s first season.