Westminster, Marist on top again in Director’s Cup competition

The two most dominant high schools in the history of Georgia’s all-sports competition were the biggest winners again during the 2020-2021 school year.
Westminster and Marist earned the most points in the state, and each brought home the Regions Director’s Cup for the 20th time in the program’s 21 seasons.
Class 3A Westminster set the pace with a state-best 1,479 points, comfortably ahead of Greater Atlanta Christian’s 1,219. The Wildcats won state titles in volleyball, boys track, boys golf, girls soccer, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls swimming, and boys and girls tennis.
Marist accumulated 1,453 points to win the Class 4A title, finishing with a 103-point lead over second-place North Oconee. The War Eagles won state championships in football, baseball, volleyball, boys and girls swimming, boys and girls tennis, girls cross country and girls track.
The Director’s Cup competition awards points to each school based on its performances in the playoffs and state meets for the GHSA’s 26 championship sports. Each school’s eight highest-scoring sports for each gender are counted in the standings. The Director’s Cup program began in 1999 and has awarded trophies each year since, with the exception of the 2019-2020 school year, when the pandemic led to the cancellation of the spring sports championships.
Starr’s Mill survived a battle against three of the state’s premier private-school programs to win Class 5A for the fifth time in six seasons. The Panthers finished with 1,282 points, narrowly edging out Blessed Trinity (1,243), St. Pius (1,220) and Woodward Academy (1,207).
The closest competition, however, came in Class 2A, where Lovett outscored rival Pace Academy by 18 points to win its fifth Directors Cup. The Lions won four state titles in the spring sports (boys and girls tennis, boys golf and girls soccer) to put them over the top.
Class 7A Lambert won state championships in boys lacrosse, girls swimming and girls golf to win the trophy in the highest classification for the fifth time in six years. Buford fared well in its new home after moving to Class 6A during reclassification, outlasting Cambridge by 25 points to win its second Directors Cup.
For the first time, separate trophies were awarded for the private-school and public-school divisions of Class A. Wesleyan, which won the previous three combined Class A titles, was the top program among the private schools. Commerce, the runner-up to Wesleyan in the 2019 combined Class A standings, was the top public school.
REGIONS DIRECTOR’S CUP
Final Standings
(Top 10 in each classification)
Class 7A
1. Lambert – 1,335
2. Walton – 1,196
3. West Forsyth – 1,167
4. Harrison – 1,143
5. North Gwinnett – 1,107
6. South Forsyth – 1,016
7. Parkview – 968
8. Milton – 967
9. Mill Creek – 937
10. Brookwood – 905
Top boys program: Lambert (642)
Top girls program: Walton (706)
Class 6A
1. Buford – 1,209
2. Cambridge – 1,184
3. Carrollton – 1,163
4. Allatoona – 1,040
5. Richmond Hill – 976
6. Johns Creek – 935
7. Pope – 930
8. Lassiter – 927
9. Lakeside-Evans – 831
10. North Atlanta – 815
Top boys program: Buford (592)
Top girls program: Cambridge (631)
Class 5A
1. Starr’s Mill – 1,282
2. Blessed Trinity – 1,243
3. St. Pius – 1,220
4. Woodward Academy – 1,207
5. McIntosh – 1,031
6. Cartersville – 926
7. Calhoun – 899
8. Greenbrier – 841
9. Decatur – 836
10. Northgate – 780
Top boys program: Starr’s Mill (635)
Top girls program: McIntosh (650)
Class 4A
1. Marist – 1,453
2. North Oconee – 1,350
3. Jefferson – 1,208
4. Columbus – 993
5. Heritage-Catoosa – 961
6. West Laurens – 935
7. Flowery Branch – 934
8. LaGrange – 866
9. Thomas County Central – 852
10. Northwest Whitfield – 792
Top boys program: Marist (720)
Top girls program: Marist (733)
Class 3A
1. Westminster – 1,479
2, Greater Atlanta Christian – 1,219
3. Oconee County – 1,197
4. Pierce County – 995
5. North Hall – 916
6. Hart County – 898
7. Morgan County – 876
8. Appling County – 795
9. Southeast Bulloch – 767
10. Mary Persons – 717
Top boys program: Westminster (726)
Top girls program: Westminster (753)
Class 2A
1. Lovett – 1,433
2. Pace Academy – 1,415
3. Bremen – 1,050
4. Bleckley County – 829
5. Jeff Davis – 824
6. Model – 751
7. Vidalia – 748
8. Banks County – 718
9. Rabun County – 703
10. Oglethorpe County – 701
Top boys program: Pace Academy (735)
Top girls program: Lovett (705)
Class A Private
1. Wesleyan – 1,265
2. Holy Innocents’ – 1,171
3. Mount Paran Christian – 1,022
4. Athens Academy – 971
5. Brookstone – 959
6. Stratford Academy – 883
7. First Presbyterian – 871
8. Calvary Day – 744
9. Mount Pisgah Christian – 711
10. Whitefield Academy – 706
Top boys program: Wesleyan (658)
Top girls program: Holy Innocents’ (611)
Class A Public
1. Commerce – 1,239
2. Armuchee – 835
3. Lake Oconee Academy – 819
4. ACE Charter – 808
5. Georgia Military College – 736
6. Social Circle – 693
7. Gordon Lee – 673
8. Irwin County – 669
9. Metter – 668
10. Trion – 617
Top boys program: Commerce (608)
Top girls program: Commerce (631)
