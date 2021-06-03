Westminster, Marist on top again in Director’s Cup competition

Starr’s Mill survived a battle against three of the state’s premier private-school programs to win Class 5A for the fifth time in six seasons. The Panthers finished with 1,282 points, narrowly edging out Blessed Trinity (1,243), St. Pius (1,220) and Woodward Academy (1,207).

The closest competition, however, came in Class 2A, where Lovett outscored rival Pace Academy by 18 points to win its fifth Directors Cup. The Lions won four state titles in the spring sports (boys and girls tennis, boys golf and girls soccer) to put them over the top.

Class 7A Lambert won state championships in boys lacrosse, girls swimming and girls golf to win the trophy in the highest classification for the fifth time in six years. Buford fared well in its new home after moving to Class 6A during reclassification, outlasting Cambridge by 25 points to win its second Directors Cup.

For the first time, separate trophies were awarded for the private-school and public-school divisions of Class A. Wesleyan, which won the previous three combined Class A titles, was the top program among the private schools. Commerce, the runner-up to Wesleyan in the 2019 combined Class A standings, was the top public school.

REGIONS DIRECTOR’S CUP

Final Standings

(Top 10 in each classification)

Class 7A

1. Lambert – 1,335

2. Walton – 1,196

3. West Forsyth – 1,167

4. Harrison – 1,143

5. North Gwinnett – 1,107

6. South Forsyth – 1,016

7. Parkview – 968

8. Milton – 967

9. Mill Creek – 937

10. Brookwood – 905

Top boys program: Lambert (642)

Top girls program: Walton (706)

Class 6A

1. Buford – 1,209

2. Cambridge – 1,184

3. Carrollton – 1,163

4. Allatoona – 1,040

5. Richmond Hill – 976

6. Johns Creek – 935

7. Pope – 930

8. Lassiter – 927

9. Lakeside-Evans – 831

10. North Atlanta – 815

Top boys program: Buford (592)

Top girls program: Cambridge (631)

Class 5A

1. Starr’s Mill – 1,282

2. Blessed Trinity – 1,243

3. St. Pius – 1,220

4. Woodward Academy – 1,207

5. McIntosh – 1,031

6. Cartersville – 926

7. Calhoun – 899

8. Greenbrier – 841

9. Decatur – 836

10. Northgate – 780

Top boys program: Starr’s Mill (635)

Top girls program: McIntosh (650)

Class 4A

1. Marist – 1,453

2. North Oconee – 1,350

3. Jefferson – 1,208

4. Columbus – 993

5. Heritage-Catoosa – 961

6. West Laurens – 935

7. Flowery Branch – 934

8. LaGrange – 866

9. Thomas County Central – 852

10. Northwest Whitfield – 792

Top boys program: Marist (720)

Top girls program: Marist (733)

Class 3A

1. Westminster – 1,479

2, Greater Atlanta Christian – 1,219

3. Oconee County – 1,197

4. Pierce County – 995

5. North Hall – 916

6. Hart County – 898

7. Morgan County – 876

8. Appling County – 795

9. Southeast Bulloch – 767

10. Mary Persons – 717

Top boys program: Westminster (726)

Top girls program: Westminster (753)

Class 2A

1. Lovett – 1,433

2. Pace Academy – 1,415

3. Bremen – 1,050

4. Bleckley County – 829

5. Jeff Davis – 824

6. Model – 751

7. Vidalia – 748

8. Banks County – 718

9. Rabun County – 703

10. Oglethorpe County – 701

Top boys program: Pace Academy (735)

Top girls program: Lovett (705)

Class A Private

1. Wesleyan – 1,265

2. Holy Innocents’ – 1,171

3. Mount Paran Christian – 1,022

4. Athens Academy – 971

5. Brookstone – 959

6. Stratford Academy – 883

7. First Presbyterian – 871

8. Calvary Day – 744

9. Mount Pisgah Christian – 711

10. Whitefield Academy – 706

Top boys program: Wesleyan (658)

Top girls program: Holy Innocents’ (611)

Class A Public

1. Commerce – 1,239

2. Armuchee – 835

3. Lake Oconee Academy – 819

4. ACE Charter – 808

5. Georgia Military College – 736

6. Social Circle – 693

7. Gordon Lee – 673

8. Irwin County – 669

9. Metter – 668

10. Trion – 617

Top boys program: Commerce (608)

Top girls program: Commerce (631)