Week 8 Softball Rankings

In Class 6A, Pope leads the way with Creekview, Apalachee, Lassiter and South Effingham chasing. In Class 5A, Loganville is at the top and leading Cambridge, Harris County, Villa Rica and Winder-Barrow. Whitewater tops Class 4A and leads Central-Carroll, Heritage-Catoosa, Wayne County and West Laurens. Wesleyan is the team to beat in Class 3A with Bremen, LaFayette, Gordon Lee and Harlem chasing.

Jeff Davis tops Class 2A ahead of ACE Charter, Appling County, Mount Paran and Vidalia. Heard County is at the top of Class A Division I and leading Prince Avenue Christian, Pepperell, Social Circle and Bacon County. In Class A Division II, Emanuel County Institute leads Lanier County, Wilcox County, Schley County and Glascock County.