BreakingNews
Braves can’t complete comeback in Game 1 loss to Phillies
ajc logo
X

Week 8 Softball Rankings

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
21 minutes ago

Buford is 22-0 overall and 13-0 in Region 8-7A and has two games left on its regular season schedule against Collins Hill (Tuesday) and Dacula (Thursday) between the Wolves and an undefeated season. Buford tops Class 7A ahead of North Gwinnett, East Coweta, South Forsyth and North Paulding in the top 5 of the state’s highest class. Dacula, Kennesaw Mountain, Colquitt County, Cherokee and Mill Creek round the Class 7A top 10.

In Class 6A, Pope leads the way with Creekview, Apalachee, Lassiter and South Effingham chasing. In Class 5A, Loganville is at the top and leading Cambridge, Harris County, Villa Rica and Winder-Barrow. Whitewater tops Class 4A and leads Central-Carroll, Heritage-Catoosa, Wayne County and West Laurens. Wesleyan is the team to beat in Class 3A with Bremen, LaFayette, Gordon Lee and Harlem chasing.

Jeff Davis tops Class 2A ahead of ACE Charter, Appling County, Mount Paran and Vidalia. Heard County is at the top of Class A Division I and leading Prince Avenue Christian, Pepperell, Social Circle and Bacon County. In Class A Division II, Emanuel County Institute leads Lanier County, Wilcox County, Schley County and Glascock County.

Class 7A

1. Buford

2. North Gwinnett

3. East Coweta

4. South Forsyth

5. North Paulding

6. Dacula

7. Kennesaw Mountain

8. Colquitt County

9. Cherokee

10. Mill Creek

Class 6A

1. Pope

2. Creekview

3. Apalachee

4. Lassiter

5. South Effingham

6. Houston County

7. Effingham County

8. Sequoyah

9. North Atlanta

10. River Ridge

Class 5A

1. Loganville

2. Cambridge

3. Harris County

4. Villa Rica

5. Winder-Barrow

6. Calhoun

7. Coffee

8. Chamblee

9. Flowery Branch

10. Northside-Columbus

Class 4A

1. Whitewater

2. Central-Carroll

3. Heritage-Catoosa

4. Wayne County

5. West Laurens

6. East Forsyth

7. Walnut Grove

8. LaGrange

9. Islands

10. Perry

Class 3A

1. Wesleyan

2. Bremen

3. LaFayette

4. Gordon Lee

5. Harlem

6. Crisp County

7. Franklin County

8. Pickens

9. Jackson

10. Pike County

Class 2A

1. Jeff Davis

2. ACE Charter

3. Appling County

4. Mount Paran

5. Vidalia

6. ELCA

7. Rockmart

8. Dodge County

9. Banks County

10. Brantley County

Class A Division I

1. Heard County

2. Prince Avenue Christian

3. Pepperell

4. Social Circle

5. Bacon County

6. Dade County

7. Mount Vernon

8. Bryan County

9. Trion

10. Mount Pisgah

Class A Division II

1. Emanuel County Institute

2. Lanier County

3. Wilcox County

4. Schley County

5. Glascock County

6. Marion County

7. Georgia Military

8. Bowdon

9. Taylor County

10. Pataula Charter

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Updates on Georgia Tech’s search for next athletic director4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

What happened to Georgia’s passing attack?
2h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Former N.C. State quarterback Mike Glennon hails Jeff Sims’ play
8h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Game times set for rest of Braves-Phillies NLDS
3h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Game times set for rest of Braves-Phillies NLDS
3h ago

Credit: Scott Kane

Braves to face Smyrna native Zack Wheeler in Game 2 vs. Phillies
3h ago
The Latest

Week 8 Volleyball Rankings
1h ago
Godfrey, Bradford named to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
3h ago
Top performances of Week 8: Philo helps Prince Avenue take down Tennessee power
10h ago
Featured

Preview AJC’s Fall 2022 Dining Guide: Food Halls
7h ago
Twenty years ago today, Jimmy Carter won Nobel Peace Prize
Monday commute with I-285 lane closures a breeze - it won’t last
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top