Week 8 Softball Rankings

Buford is 22-0 overall and 13-0 in Region 8-7A and has two games left on its regular season schedule against Collins Hill (Tuesday) and Dacula (Thursday) between the Wolves and an undefeated season. Buford tops Class 7A ahead of North Gwinnett, East Coweta, South Forsyth and North Paulding in the top 5 of the state’s highest class. Dacula, Kennesaw Mountain, Colquitt County, Cherokee and Mill Creek round the Class 7A top 10.
In Class 6A, Pope leads the way with Creekview, Apalachee, Lassiter and South Effingham chasing. In Class 5A, Loganville is at the top and leading Cambridge, Harris County, Villa Rica and Winder-Barrow. Whitewater tops Class 4A and leads Central-Carroll, Heritage-Catoosa, Wayne County and West Laurens. Wesleyan is the team to beat in Class 3A with Bremen, LaFayette, Gordon Lee and Harlem chasing.
Jeff Davis tops Class 2A ahead of ACE Charter, Appling County, Mount Paran and Vidalia. Heard County is at the top of Class A Division I and leading Prince Avenue Christian, Pepperell, Social Circle and Bacon County. In Class A Division II, Emanuel County Institute leads Lanier County, Wilcox County, Schley County and Glascock County.
Class 7A
1. Buford
2. North Gwinnett
3. East Coweta
4. South Forsyth
5. North Paulding
6. Dacula
7. Kennesaw Mountain
8. Colquitt County
9. Cherokee
10. Mill Creek
Class 6A
1. Pope
2. Creekview
3. Apalachee
4. Lassiter
5. South Effingham
6. Houston County
7. Effingham County
8. Sequoyah
9. North Atlanta
10. River Ridge
Class 5A
1. Loganville
2. Cambridge
3. Harris County
4. Villa Rica
5. Winder-Barrow
6. Calhoun
7. Coffee
8. Chamblee
9. Flowery Branch
10. Northside-Columbus
Class 4A
1. Whitewater
2. Central-Carroll
3. Heritage-Catoosa
4. Wayne County
5. West Laurens
6. East Forsyth
7. Walnut Grove
8. LaGrange
9. Islands
10. Perry
Class 3A
1. Wesleyan
2. Bremen
3. LaFayette
4. Gordon Lee
5. Harlem
6. Crisp County
7. Franklin County
8. Pickens
9. Jackson
10. Pike County
Class 2A
1. Jeff Davis
2. ACE Charter
3. Appling County
4. Mount Paran
5. Vidalia
6. ELCA
7. Rockmart
8. Dodge County
9. Banks County
10. Brantley County
Class A Division I
1. Heard County
2. Prince Avenue Christian
3. Pepperell
4. Social Circle
5. Bacon County
6. Dade County
7. Mount Vernon
8. Bryan County
9. Trion
10. Mount Pisgah
Class A Division II
1. Emanuel County Institute
2. Lanier County
3. Wilcox County
4. Schley County
5. Glascock County
6. Marion County
7. Georgia Military
8. Bowdon
9. Taylor County
10. Pataula Charter
About the Author