Week 8 Girls Soccer Rankings

Buford is ranked atop Class 7A with Harrison, North Gwinnett, West Forsyth and Brookwood in the top 5. Hillgrove, Walton, Richmond Hill, Norcross and Campbell fill the top 10.
Marist tops Class 6A and leads Roswell, Pope, North Atlanta and Lassiter in the top 5. In Class 5A, Jefferson leads Greater Atlanta Christian, McIntosh, Midtown and Cambridge in the top 5. In Class 4A, Lovett tops the class ahead of Starr’s Mill, Westminster, North Oconee and Holy Innocents’.
Wesleyan is the team to beat in Class 3A and leads Oconee County, Savannah Country Day, Dawson County and Lumpkin County in the top 5. Model is ranked atop Class 2A with Fitzgerald, Fellowship Christian, Mount Para and Savannah Arts filling the top 5.
Social Circle is ranked No. 1 in Class A Division I with Paideia, Whitefield Academy, East Laurens and Dade County in the top 5. In Class A Division II, Aquinas is ranked at the top with Lake Oconee Academy, Portal, Atlanta Classical and Towns County filling the top 5.
Class 7A
1. Buford
2. Harrison
3. North Gwinnett
4. West Forsyth
5. Brookwood
6. Hillgrove
7. Walton
8. Richmond Hill
9. Norcross
10. Campbell
Class 6A
1. Marist
2. Roswell
3. Pope
4. North Atlanta
5. Lassiter
6. Allatoona
7. Johns Creek
8. Alexander
9. Creekview
10. River Ridge
Class 5A
1. Jefferson
2. Greater Atlanta Christian
3. McIntosh
4. Midtown
5. Cambridge
6. Decatur
7. Northgate
8. Greenbrier
9. Chamblee
10. Loganville
Class 4A
1. Lovett
2. Starr’s Mill
3. Westminster
4. North Oconee
5. Holy Innocents’
6. Perry
7. Cherokee Bluff
8. Pace Academy
9. Northwest Whitfield
10. Southeast Whitfield
Class 3A
1. Wesleyan
2. Oconee County
3. Savannah Country Day
4. Dawson County
5. Lumpkin County
6. Richmond Academy
7. Bremen
8. Adairsville
9. Pike County
10. St. Vincents’
Class 2A
1. Model
2. Fitzgerald
3. Fellowship Christian
4. Mount Paran
5. Savannah Arts
6. Worth County
7. Pierce County
8. ACE Charter
9. Putnam County
10. Callaway
Class A Division I
1. Social Circle
2. Paideia
3. Whitefield Academy
4. East Laurens
5. Dade County
6. Tallulah Falls
7. Mount Vernon
8. Claxton
9. Rabun County
10. Mount Pisgah
Class A Division II
1. Aquinas
2. Lake Oconee Academy
3. Portal
4. Atlanta Classical
5. Towns County
6. Hawkinsville
7. Lincoln County
8. Georgia Military
9. McIntosh County Academy
10. Wheeler County
