Week 8 Girls Soccer Rankings

Buford is ranked atop Class 7A with Harrison, North Gwinnett, West Forsyth and Brookwood in the top 5. Hillgrove, Walton, Richmond Hill, Norcross and Campbell fill the top 10.

Marist tops Class 6A and leads Roswell, Pope, North Atlanta and Lassiter in the top 5. In Class 5A, Jefferson leads Greater Atlanta Christian, McIntosh, Midtown and Cambridge in the top 5. In Class 4A, Lovett tops the class ahead of Starr’s Mill, Westminster, North Oconee and Holy Innocents’.

Wesleyan is the team to beat in Class 3A and leads Oconee County, Savannah Country Day, Dawson County and Lumpkin County in the top 5. Model is ranked atop Class 2A with Fitzgerald, Fellowship Christian, Mount Para and Savannah Arts filling the top 5.