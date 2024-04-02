High School Sports Blog

Week 8 Girls Soccer Rankings

ajc.com

Credit: GHSA

Credit: GHSA

By Score Atlanta
31 minutes ago

Buford is ranked atop Class 7A with Harrison, North Gwinnett, West Forsyth and Brookwood in the top 5. Hillgrove, Walton, Richmond Hill, Norcross and Campbell fill the top 10.

Marist tops Class 6A and leads Roswell, Pope, North Atlanta and Lassiter in the top 5. In Class 5A, Jefferson leads Greater Atlanta Christian, McIntosh, Midtown and Cambridge in the top 5. In Class 4A, Lovett tops the class ahead of Starr’s Mill, Westminster, North Oconee and Holy Innocents’.

Wesleyan is the team to beat in Class 3A and leads Oconee County, Savannah Country Day, Dawson County and Lumpkin County in the top 5. Model is ranked atop Class 2A with Fitzgerald, Fellowship Christian, Mount Para and Savannah Arts filling the top 5.

Social Circle is ranked No. 1 in Class A Division I with Paideia, Whitefield Academy, East Laurens and Dade County in the top 5. In Class A Division II, Aquinas is ranked at the top with Lake Oconee Academy, Portal, Atlanta Classical and Towns County filling the top 5.

Class 7A

1. Buford

2. Harrison

3. North Gwinnett

4. West Forsyth

5. Brookwood

6. Hillgrove

7. Walton

8. Richmond Hill

9. Norcross

10. Campbell

Class 6A

1. Marist

2. Roswell

3. Pope

4. North Atlanta

5. Lassiter

6. Allatoona

7. Johns Creek

8. Alexander

9. Creekview

10. River Ridge

Class 5A

1. Jefferson

2. Greater Atlanta Christian

3. McIntosh

4. Midtown

5. Cambridge

6. Decatur

7. Northgate

8. Greenbrier

9. Chamblee

10. Loganville

Class 4A

1. Lovett

2. Starr’s Mill

3. Westminster

4. North Oconee

5. Holy Innocents’

6. Perry

7. Cherokee Bluff

8. Pace Academy

9. Northwest Whitfield

10. Southeast Whitfield

Class 3A

1. Wesleyan

2. Oconee County

3. Savannah Country Day

4. Dawson County

5. Lumpkin County

6. Richmond Academy

7. Bremen

8. Adairsville

9. Pike County

10. St. Vincents’

Class 2A

1. Model

2. Fitzgerald

3. Fellowship Christian

4. Mount Paran

5. Savannah Arts

6. Worth County

7. Pierce County

8. ACE Charter

9. Putnam County

10. Callaway

Class A Division I

1. Social Circle

2. Paideia

3. Whitefield Academy

4. East Laurens

5. Dade County

6. Tallulah Falls

7. Mount Vernon

8. Claxton

9. Rabun County

10. Mount Pisgah

Class A Division II

1. Aquinas

2. Lake Oconee Academy

3. Portal

4. Atlanta Classical

5. Towns County

6. Hawkinsville

7. Lincoln County

8. Georgia Military

9. McIntosh County Academy

10. Wheeler County

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: Handout

Move-in day marks new era for Goat Farm

What we know about man accused of breaching FBI gate in Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: Getty Images for Rivian

Rivian’s production dips amid wave of cost-cutting measures
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

City of Atlanta to pay $485,000 for violating federal consent decree
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

City of Atlanta to pay $485,000 for violating federal consent decree
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

This time, Georgia Senate says no to last-minute special-interest tax break
2h ago
The Latest

Week 8 Boys Soccer Rankings
31m ago
Track and Field Blog: Marietta girls, Walton boys earn Cobb County Championships
Walton’s Mulberry tops list of top 10 girls in Georgia
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Photos: Views from the Easter Sunday service atop Stone Mountain
5 family friendly spring break ideas near Atlanta
NCAA Women’s Tournament Bracket