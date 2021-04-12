Week 8 boys soccer rankings

Dalton again tops Class 6A this week ahead of Johns Creek, Lassiter, Rome and Central Gwinnett. Starr’s Mill leads Class 5A with McIntosh, Johnson-Gainesville, St. Pius X and Woodward Academy chasing. In Class 4A, Southeast Whitfield is the team to beat ahead of Northwest Whitfield, East Hall, Marist and Flowery Branch.

Westminster tops Class 3A with Pike County, Oconee County, White County and Coachulla Creek filling the top 5. Bremen leads Class 2A with Putnam County, Thomasville, Gordon Central and Pace Academy in the top 5. Atlanta International is at the top of Class A Private and is ahead of Athens Academy, Paideia, St. Anne Pacelli and Whitefield Academy.