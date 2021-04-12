Week 8 boys soccer rankings

Alpharetta tops the state’s highest class this week ahead of South Gwinnett, Lambert, Forsyth Central and South Forsyth. Harrison, Hillgrove, Discovery, Brookwood and Parkview round the top 10.
Dalton again tops Class 6A this week ahead of Johns Creek, Lassiter, Rome and Central Gwinnett. Starr’s Mill leads Class 5A with McIntosh, Johnson-Gainesville, St. Pius X and Woodward Academy chasing. In Class 4A, Southeast Whitfield is the team to beat ahead of Northwest Whitfield, East Hall, Marist and Flowery Branch.
Westminster tops Class 3A with Pike County, Oconee County, White County and Coachulla Creek filling the top 5. Bremen leads Class 2A with Putnam County, Thomasville, Gordon Central and Pace Academy in the top 5. Atlanta International is at the top of Class A Private and is ahead of Athens Academy, Paideia, St. Anne Pacelli and Whitefield Academy.
ACE Charter is the team at the top of Class A Public ahead of Georgia Military, Lake Oconee, Social Circle and Dooly County.
Class 7A
1. Alpharetta
2. South Gwinnett
3. Lambert
4. Forsyth Central
5. South Forsyth
6. Harrison
7. Hillgrove
8. Discovery
9. Brookwood
10. Parkview
Class 6A
1. Dalton
2. Johns Creek
3. Lassiter
4. Rome
5. Central Gwinnett
6. Riverwood
7. Allatoona
8. Sprayberry
9. Lakeside-DeKalb
10. River Ridge
Class 5A
1. Starr’s Mill
2. McIntosh
3. Johnson-Gainesville
4. St. Pius X
5. Woodward Academy
6. Clarke Central
7. Veterans
8. Blessed Trinity
9. Cross Keys
10. Apalachee
Class 4A
1. Southeast Whitfield
2. Northwest Whitfield
3. East Hall
4. Marist
5. Flowery Branch
6. Chestatee
7. Jefferson
8. LaGrange
9. Columbus
10. Druid Hills
Class 3A
1. Westminster
2. Pike County
3. Oconee County
4. White County
5. Coahulla Creek
6. Richmond Academy
7. Morgan County
8. West Hall
9. Cherokee Bluff
10. Mary Persons
Class 2A
1. Bremen
2. Putnam County
3. Thomasville
4. Gordon Central
5. Pace Academy
6. Lovett
7. Union County
8. Bacon County
9. Toombs County
10. Jeff Davis
Class A Private
1. Atlanta International
2. Athens Academy
3. Paideia
4. St. Anne Pacelli
5. Whitefield Academy
6. Heritage-Newnan
7. First Presbyterian
8. Mount Vernon
9. Wesleyan
10. Savannah Country Day
Class A Public
1. ACE Charter
2. Georgia Military
3. Lake Oconee
4. Social Circle
5. Dooly County
6. Trion
7. Atkinson County
8. Towns County
9. Metter
10. Armuchee
