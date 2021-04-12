ajc logo
Week 8 boys soccer rankings

High School Sports Blog | 11 minutes ago
By Score Atlanta

Alpharetta tops the state’s highest class this week ahead of South Gwinnett, Lambert, Forsyth Central and South Forsyth. Harrison, Hillgrove, Discovery, Brookwood and Parkview round the top 10.

Dalton again tops Class 6A this week ahead of Johns Creek, Lassiter, Rome and Central Gwinnett. Starr’s Mill leads Class 5A with McIntosh, Johnson-Gainesville, St. Pius X and Woodward Academy chasing. In Class 4A, Southeast Whitfield is the team to beat ahead of Northwest Whitfield, East Hall, Marist and Flowery Branch.

Westminster tops Class 3A with Pike County, Oconee County, White County and Coachulla Creek filling the top 5. Bremen leads Class 2A with Putnam County, Thomasville, Gordon Central and Pace Academy in the top 5. Atlanta International is at the top of Class A Private and is ahead of Athens Academy, Paideia, St. Anne Pacelli and Whitefield Academy.

ACE Charter is the team at the top of Class A Public ahead of Georgia Military, Lake Oconee, Social Circle and Dooly County.

Class 7A

1. Alpharetta

2. South Gwinnett

3. Lambert

4. Forsyth Central

5. South Forsyth

6. Harrison

7. Hillgrove

8. Discovery

9. Brookwood

10. Parkview

Class 6A

1. Dalton

2. Johns Creek

3. Lassiter

4. Rome

5. Central Gwinnett

6. Riverwood

7. Allatoona

8. Sprayberry

9. Lakeside-DeKalb

10. River Ridge

Class 5A

1. Starr’s Mill

2. McIntosh

3. Johnson-Gainesville

4. St. Pius X

5. Woodward Academy

6. Clarke Central

7. Veterans

8. Blessed Trinity

9. Cross Keys

10. Apalachee

Class 4A

1. Southeast Whitfield

2. Northwest Whitfield

3. East Hall

4. Marist

5. Flowery Branch

6. Chestatee

7. Jefferson

8. LaGrange

9. Columbus

10. Druid Hills

Class 3A

1. Westminster

2. Pike County

3. Oconee County

4. White County

5. Coahulla Creek

6. Richmond Academy

7. Morgan County

8. West Hall

9. Cherokee Bluff

10. Mary Persons

Class 2A

1. Bremen

2. Putnam County

3. Thomasville

4. Gordon Central

5. Pace Academy

6. Lovett

7. Union County

8. Bacon County

9. Toombs County

10. Jeff Davis

Class A Private

1. Atlanta International

2. Athens Academy

3. Paideia

4. St. Anne Pacelli

5. Whitefield Academy

6. Heritage-Newnan

7. First Presbyterian

8. Mount Vernon

9. Wesleyan

10. Savannah Country Day

Class A Public

1. ACE Charter

2. Georgia Military

3. Lake Oconee

4. Social Circle

5. Dooly County

6. Trion

7. Atkinson County

8. Towns County

9. Metter

10. Armuchee

Score Atlanta

