Week 7 high school football scoreboard

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By AJC Sports
Updated 28 minutes ago

It’s Thursday and it’s already the second day of Week 7 of the 2022 high school football season in the state of Georgia.

Hurricane Ian prompted massive schedule changes, and several games throughout the state were played on Wednesday. Following tonight’s action, games will continue on Friday and Saturday.

The AJC sports team is updating scores from the Georgia high school football games all season. Scores will be updated as the games are played. Game stories and photo galleries will be posted after the games are over.

Here’s a look at this week’s scoreboard:

Powered by Score Atlanta

Click here, if scores do not appear below.

Click here for all scores.

AJC Sports
