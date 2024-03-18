Week 6 Girls Soccer Rankings

Buford is ranked atop Class 7A with Harrsion, North Gwinnett, West Forsyth and Hillgrove filling the top 5. Walton, Brookwood, Norcross, Campbell and Lambert round out the top 10.

Marist it ranked atop Class 6A with North Atlanta, Pope, Roswell and Lassiter filling the top 5. In Class 5A, Jefferson tops Greater Atlanta Christian, McIntosh, Midtown and Cambridge in the top 5. Westminster is ranked atop Class 4A and leads Lovett, North Oconee, Starr’s Mill and Holy Innocents’ in the top 5.

Wesleyan leads Class 3A ahead of Oconee Countyy, Savannah Country Day, Lumpkin County and Dawson County. Model leads Class 2A while Mount Paran, Fellowship Christian, Fitzgerald and Savannah Arts round out the top 5.