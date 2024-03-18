High School Sports Blog

Week 6 Girls Soccer Rankings

By Score Atlanta
15 minutes ago

Buford is ranked atop Class 7A with Harrsion, North Gwinnett, West Forsyth and Hillgrove filling the top 5. Walton, Brookwood, Norcross, Campbell and Lambert round out the top 10.

Marist it ranked atop Class 6A with North Atlanta, Pope, Roswell and Lassiter filling the top 5. In Class 5A, Jefferson tops Greater Atlanta Christian, McIntosh, Midtown and Cambridge in the top 5. Westminster is ranked atop Class 4A and leads Lovett, North Oconee, Starr’s Mill and Holy Innocents’ in the top 5.

Wesleyan leads Class 3A ahead of Oconee Countyy, Savannah Country Day, Lumpkin County and Dawson County. Model leads Class 2A while Mount Paran, Fellowship Christian, Fitzgerald and Savannah Arts round out the top 5.

In Class A Division I, Social Circle is the team to beat ahead of Paideia, Whitefield Academy, East Laurens and Mount Pisgah. Aquinas leads Class A Division II with Towns County, Portal, Atlanta Classical and Lake Oconee Academy filling the top 5.

Class 7A

1. Buford

2. Harrison

3. North Gwinnett

4. West Forsyth

5. Hillgrove

6. Walton

7. Brookwood

8. Norcross

9. Campbell

10. Lambert

Class 6A

1. Marist

2. North Atlanta

3. Pope

4. Roswell

5. Lassiter

6. Allatoona

7. Johns Creek

8. Sequoyah

9. Alexander

10. St. Pius X

Class 5A

1. Jefferson

2. Greater Atlanta Christian

3. McIntosh

4. Midtown

5. Cambridge

6. Decatur

7. Northgate

8. Greenbrier

9. Chamblee

10. Loganville

Class 4A

1. Westminster

2. Lovett

3. North Oconee

4. Starr’s Mill

5. Holy Innocents’

6. Perry

7. Northwest Whitfield

8. Pace Academy

9. Johnson-Gainesville

10. Cherokee Bluff

Class 3A

1. Wesleyan

2. Oconee County

3. Savannah Country Day

4. Lumpkin County

5. Dawson County

6. Richmond Academy

7. Long County

8. Bremen

9. Adairsville

10. Pike County

Class 2A

1. Model

2. Mount Paran

3. Fellowship Christian

4. Fitzgerald

5. Savannah Arts

6. Worth County

7. Pierce County

8. Toombs County

9. ACE Charter

10. Appling County

Class A Division I

1. Social Circle

2. Paideia

3. Whitefield Academy

4. East Laurens

5. Mount Pisgah

6. Dade County

7. Screven County

8. Metter

9. Tallulah Falls

10. Mount Vernon

Class A Division II

1. Aquinas

2. Towns County

3. Portal

4. Atlanta Classical

5. Lake Oconee Academy

6. McIntosh County Academy

7. Hawkinsville

8. Wheeler County

9. Lincoln County

10. Montgomery County

