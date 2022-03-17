Week 6 Girls Soccer Rankings

Harrison is the team to beat in the state’s highest class and the Hoyas lead Denmark, Brookwood, Peachtree Ridge and Roswell. Buford tops Class 6A this week with Cambridge, Johns Creek, Lassiter and Houston County chasing.
In Class 5A, Blessed Trinity is at the top and leading McIntosh, Chamblee, Midtown and St. Pius X in the top 5. North Oconee leads Class 4A ahead of Marist, Southeast Whitfield, Jefferson and Northwest Whitfield.
Westminster is the team to beat in Class 3A with GAC, Cherokee Bluff, White County and Lumpkin County rounding out the top 5. Lovett tops Class 2A with Bremen, Pace Academy, Model and Jeff Davis chasing.
In Class A Public, Social Circle takes over the top spot and leads Commerce, Towns County, Armuchee and Screven County. Pinecrest Academy leads Class A Private with Stratford Academy, Wesleyan, Holy Innocents’ and Athens Academy filling the top 5.
Class 7A
1. Harrison
2. Denmark
3. Brookwood
4. Peachtree Ridge
5. Roswell
6. Hillgrove
7. Dunwoody
8. Walton
9. Lambert
10. North Paulding
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. Cambridge
3. Johns Creek
4. Lassiter
5. Houston County
6. Pope
7. Glynn Academy
8. Chattahoochee
9. Centennial
10. River Ridge
Class 5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. McIntosh
3. Chamblee
4. Midtown
5. St. Pius X
6. Loganville
7. Woodward Academy
8. Decatur
9. Starr’s Mill
10. Greenbrier
Class 4A
1. North Oconee
2. Marist
3. Southeast Whitfield
4. Jefferson
5. Northwest Whitfield
6. Perry
7. Heritage-Catoosa
8. Luella
9. Columbus
10. Cairo
Class 3A
1. Westminster
2. GAC
3. Cherokee Bluff
4. White County
5. Lumpkin County
6. Oconee County
7. Jackson
8. Savannah Arts
9. Mary Persons
10. Adairsville
Class 2A
1. Lovett
2. Bremen
3. Pace Academy
4. Model
5. Jeff Davis
6. Fannin County
7. Fitzgerald
8. Lamar County
9. Callaway
10. Bleckley County
Class Public
1. Social Circle
2. Commerce
3. Towns County
4. Armuchee
5. Screven County
6. Atlanta Classical
7. Atkinson County
8. McIntosh County Academy
9. Lake Oconee Academy
10. ACE Charter
Class Private
1. Pinecrest Academy
2. Stratford Academy
3. Wesleyan
4. Holy Innocents’
5. Athens Academy
6. Brookstone
7. Hebron Christian
8. Fellowship Christian
9. Trinity Christian
10. First Presbyterian Day
