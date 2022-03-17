Hamburger icon
Week 6 Girls Soccer Rankings

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Harrison is the team to beat in the state’s highest class and the Hoyas lead Denmark, Brookwood, Peachtree Ridge and Roswell. Buford tops Class 6A this week with Cambridge, Johns Creek, Lassiter and Houston County chasing.

In Class 5A, Blessed Trinity is at the top and leading McIntosh, Chamblee, Midtown and St. Pius X in the top 5. North Oconee leads Class 4A ahead of Marist, Southeast Whitfield, Jefferson and Northwest Whitfield.

Westminster is the team to beat in Class 3A with GAC, Cherokee Bluff, White County and Lumpkin County rounding out the top 5. Lovett tops Class 2A with Bremen, Pace Academy, Model and Jeff Davis chasing.

In Class A Public, Social Circle takes over the top spot and leads Commerce, Towns County, Armuchee and Screven County. Pinecrest Academy leads Class A Private with Stratford Academy, Wesleyan, Holy Innocents’ and Athens Academy filling the top 5.

Class 7A

1. Harrison

2. Denmark

3. Brookwood

4. Peachtree Ridge

5. Roswell

6. Hillgrove

7. Dunwoody

8. Walton

9. Lambert

10. North Paulding

Class 6A

1. Buford

2. Cambridge

3. Johns Creek

4. Lassiter

5. Houston County

6. Pope

7. Glynn Academy

8. Chattahoochee

9. Centennial

10. River Ridge

Class 5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. McIntosh

3. Chamblee

4. Midtown

5. St. Pius X

6. Loganville

7. Woodward Academy

8. Decatur

9. Starr’s Mill

10. Greenbrier

Class 4A

1. North Oconee

2. Marist

3. Southeast Whitfield

4. Jefferson

5. Northwest Whitfield

6. Perry

7. Heritage-Catoosa

8. Luella

9. Columbus

10. Cairo

Class 3A

1. Westminster

2. GAC

3. Cherokee Bluff

4. White County

5. Lumpkin County

6. Oconee County

7. Jackson

8. Savannah Arts

9. Mary Persons

10. Adairsville

Class 2A

1. Lovett

2. Bremen

3. Pace Academy

4. Model

5. Jeff Davis

6. Fannin County

7. Fitzgerald

8. Lamar County

9. Callaway

10. Bleckley County

Class Public

1. Social Circle

2. Commerce

3. Towns County

4. Armuchee

5. Screven County

6. Atlanta Classical

7. Atkinson County

8. McIntosh County Academy

9. Lake Oconee Academy

10. ACE Charter

Class Private

1. Pinecrest Academy

2. Stratford Academy

3. Wesleyan

4. Holy Innocents’

5. Athens Academy

6. Brookstone

7. Hebron Christian

8. Fellowship Christian

9. Trinity Christian

10. First Presbyterian Day

About the Author

Score Atlanta
