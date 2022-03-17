Week 6 Girls Soccer Rankings

In Class 5A, Blessed Trinity is at the top and leading McIntosh, Chamblee, Midtown and St. Pius X in the top 5. North Oconee leads Class 4A ahead of Marist, Southeast Whitfield, Jefferson and Northwest Whitfield.

Westminster is the team to beat in Class 3A with GAC, Cherokee Bluff, White County and Lumpkin County rounding out the top 5. Lovett tops Class 2A with Bremen, Pace Academy, Model and Jeff Davis chasing.